MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 Technology Selected by Zinwell for New Family of Home Networking Products

Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
January 15, 2019 08:35 AM EST
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, and Zinwell, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless broadcast and broadband communication equipment, today announced a new family of G.hn home-networking products based on MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 powerline technology.
Zinwell’s new G.hn product family includes several devices that enable consumers and service providers to build gigabit-class Wi-Fi networks with whole-home coverage:
- PWS-9121 (base model) and PWS-9131 (pass-through model) are 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band concurrent Wi-Fi extenders that leverage MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 technology as a gigabit-class powerline backhaul. Both devices include a Gigabit Ethernet port and an easy-to-use push-button configuration. They are available in EU and US plug versions.
- PLS-9111 (base model) and PLS-9141 (pass-through model) are Gigabit Ethernet adapters with embedded MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 powerline connectivity. Both devices are available in EU and US plug versions.
By leveraging MaxLinear’s industry-leading G.hn powerline technology, Zinwell can offer a solution that delivers a robust whole-home Wi-Fi experience while avoiding the problems often found in other Wi-Fi mesh solutions (wireless signals blocked by walls, interference from neighbor wireless networks, unpredictable latency). Because G.hn powerline technology is not affected by walls or congested wireless spectrum, consumers experience a high-performance Wi-Fi service that meets the requirements of 4K and 8K IP video, online multi-player gaming and cloud-based file sharing. Service providers see a reduction in truck rolls and customer complaints, while simultaneously increasing their remote diagnostic and proactive management capabilities.
All Zinwell home-networking products based on MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 technology are fully compliant with the latest version of the ITU-T G.hn standard, and are certified according to FCC, UL and EN50561. All products support IPv6, remote firmware upgrades, 8-level QoS, IGMP snooping for multicast IPTV, web-based management, AES-128 encryption and VLANs. A carrier-grade version which includes TR-069 remote management is also available.
“Zinwell is one of the leading providers of networking products for the consumer and service provider market, with several years of experience building powerline products,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of the Broadband Group for MaxLinear. “We are excited that Zinwell has chosen our G.hn Wave-2 technology to power their new generation of home-networking products.”
“MaxLinear’s G.hn Wave-2 powerline technology provides the fastest data rates in the industry, so it was an easy decision for us to select it to power our newest home-networking products,” said Mark Yang, Digital Product BU Head at Zinwell. “Using our G.hn/Wi-Fi extenders and G.hn/Ethernet adapters, carriers can deliver on their promise of gigabit broadband anywhere in the home, without any of the performance and latency problems associated with other Wi-Fi mesh solutions in the market.”
About Zinwell Corporation
Founded in 1981, Zinwell has grown to be globally recognized as one of the major Taiwanese manufacturers of ultra-high speed home networking, multimedia networks, digital set-top box, satellite, CATV and terrestrial receiving equipment. With headquarters in Taipei and corporate offices in Hsinchu, Zinwell sells to three of the top 10 operators in the world. For more information, please visit www.zinwell.com.tw.
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality, or trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s announcement of the selection of its G.hn Wave-2 technology by Zinwell for new family of home networking products. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent such new technology will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties identified in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005019/en/
