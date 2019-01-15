Award-Winning Holistic Weight Loss Program Now Available Nationwide

|By PR Newswire
|
January 15, 2019 08:35 AM EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Holistic Fitness and Nutrition, an award-winning Texas-based nutrition and health coaching company, has expanded its offerings to include a virtual version of its successful eight-week program.
"Our eight-week curriculum is the only wellness program in Austin with guaranteed results," explains Austin Holistic Fitness and Nutrition founder Jeremy Robinson. "I am excited to offer this lifestyle education program outside of Austin so that more people can experience the success that my local clients have had."
Clients receive weekly nutritional guidance that will decrease inflammation in the body, leading to the ultimate goal of weight loss and well being. Exercise tips and personalized fitness recommendations are included in each program, and ongoing support is available once the eight-week program concludes. The online program follows the same protocol as Robinson's in-person curriculum with weekly online group meetings, daily check-ins and unlimited access to Coach Robinson.
"I set my clients up for success by giving them the tools they need to continue to live a healthy lifestyle after the program ends," says Robinson. Over 300 people have completed Austin Holistic Fitness and Nutrition's eight-week program in the last two years since its launch. Each online program will be limited to 35 clients, which allows Robinson to personalize each plan as needed.
For more information on Austin Holistic Fitness and Nutrition, visit AustinHolisticFitness.com, or read their five-star reviews on Yelp or Google.
Interested parties can start a 15-min consult at this link: https://austinholisticfitness.com/8-week/
Contact Information: Morgan Perry
Morgan Perry Public Relations
[email protected]
512-626-0371
Austin Holistic Fitness & Nutrition
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-holistic-weight-loss-program-now-available-nationwide-300778323.html
SOURCE Austin Holistic Fitness and Nutrition
