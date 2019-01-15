Kong Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Kong Brain and Kong Immunity

|By PR Newswire
January 15, 2019
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc., the leading API platform for modern architectures, today launched Kong Brain and Kong Immunity for its Kong Enterprise API platform. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the new, advanced features will help automate the entire API and service development lifecycle from pre-production to post-production to provide organizations with an intelligent, end-to-end API solution. By automating processes including documentation, configuration and traffic analysis, Kong Brain and Kong Immunity will help organizations improve efficiency, accuracy and security.
Kong Brain leverages the latest in AI technology to automate API and service documentation by collecting data from a user's existing platform and auto-generating documentation based on the data, which is then pushed back into the Kong platform and auto-configured. In the case of any code changes, it auto-generates updated documentation and pushes it back into Kong, creating a continuous feedback loop. This enables users to improve documentation accuracy and save time during both development and production. With Kong Brain, users will also be able to easily map services and their endpoints to access a powerful visual representation of all traffic for deeper visibility into their organization's API and service health.
Meanwhile, Kong Immunity uses advanced machine learning to analyze traffic patterns to define normal traffic, train models to automatically detect any anomalies and then alerts the user of the anomalies. Kong Immunity helps organizations gain visibility into traffic and services behavior, quickly diagnose issues, and improve security by addressing any threats — internal and external — before they can proliferate.
Together, Kong Brain and Kong Immunity will offer organizations a powerful tool to help them better manage their APIs and services, including improved:
- Efficiency — Kong Brain eliminates the need to manually check and update documentation, while Kong Immunity saves users time from manually reviewing logs for anomalies.
- Reliability — Kong Brain reduces the likelihood of outages or delays due to inaccurate documentation by ensuring consistency in production.
- Governance — Kong Brain helps organizations standardize documentation by ensuring all internal and external developers adhere to organizational policies around API and services development.
- Security — Kong Immunity minimizes potential damage by proactively identifying issues and alerting users to traffic anomalies and concerns as they occur.
"With Kong Brain and Kong Immunity, we're reinventing the software industry as we know it today and paving a new path for AI-powered service development and lifecycle management," said Augusto Marietti, CEO and co-founder of Kong Inc. "By integrating AI and machine learning technology to automate the full API and service development lifecycle, we're taking the first steps to building a nervous system for the cloud as we drive towards our vision of delivering a powerful service control platform that intelligently brokers information across all of an organization's services. This is where the future of API management is heading."
Kong Brain and Kong Immunity are available now as part of an Early Access Program. To learn more, join the upcoming Kong Brain and Kong Immunity webinar on February 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. PT. To sign up for the Early Access Program, visit the company's Kong Brain and Kong Immunity webpages.
About Kong Inc.
Kong delivers a next-generation API platform designed for modern architectures, including microservices, containers, cloud and serverless. Offering high flexibility, scalability, speed and performance, Kong enables developers and Global 5000 enterprises to reliably secure, connect and orchestrate microservice APIs for modern applications. Kong is building the future of service control platforms to intelligently broker information across services. For more information about Kong, please visit https://konghq.com/ or follow @thekonginc on Twitter.
