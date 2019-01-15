ScoreSense® Demystifies Consumer Credit Ratings

|By PR Newswire
|
January 15, 2019
DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Technologies, LLC continues to roll out technology and service updates to further improve the experience for consumers who rely on ScoreSense as a one-stop resource for accessing credit scores and reports from all three main credit bureaus—TransUnion®, Equifax® and Experian®—and understanding what is most affecting their credit. Thanks to the launch of a new "Credit Insights" feature, consumers can easily see changes or discrepancies in their credit data that may impact their scores.
ScoreSense analytics now seamlessly compares a consumer's credit reports across all three credit bureaus to identity reporting inconsistencies—and provides more in-depth insights into each of the five factors that make up a consumer's overall credit scores.
"Errors in credit reports can have serious repercussions for consumers, causing them to potentially pay higher interest rates, lose out on home or auto loan approval, or even affect job opportunities. Correcting inaccurate credit data is often an extremely frustrating and costly experience," said Sanjay Baskaran, CEO of One Technologies. "The personalized, one-on-one support we provide through ScoreSense makes it easy and cost-effective for consumers to get to the bottom of data inaccuracies that negatively affect their credit scores, as well as obtain a clear picture of the main components that go into calculating those scores."
ScoreSense (http://www.scoresense.com) compares a consumer's credit information across the three main credit bureaus and instantly identifies any account-reporting differences that can lower an individual credit score. This information is presented in a straightforward format on the Credit Insights page in ScoreSense, enabling consumers to see exactly where there is a problem with their credit report—and how the issue influences their credit score.
The Credit Insights feature also breaks down a consumer's credit score into the five factors used to calculate it—Payment History, Outstanding Debt, Account Types, Credit Age, and New Activity—and shows how each factor contributes to the overall score. This helps customers quickly narrow down the factors contributing to the differences in their credit scores between the three bureaus.
In addition, ScoreSense helps customers answer questions about their scores, reports, and the process of disputing and correcting errors or account-reporting differences. Customers can make use of online tools and information on the ScoreSense website, or speak or chat online with a Customer Care specialist or consumer credit expert.
"Even when all their data is completely accurate, many consumers have trouble making sense of how the information in their credit reports translates into actual credit scores," said Halim Kucur, Chief Product Officer for One Technologies. "We consistently look for new ways to help consumers clear up any credit confusion they may have, and better position them to achieve their long-term financial goals."
About One Technologies
One Technologies, LLC harnesses the power of technology, analytics and its people to create solutions that empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their financial lives. The firm's consumer credit products include ScoreSense, which enables members to seamlessly access, interact with, and understand their credit profiles from all three main bureaus using a single application. The ScoreSense platform is continually updated to give members deeper insights, personalized tools and one-on-one Customer Care support that can help them make the most sense of their credit. The One Technologies product suite also includes NationalCreditReport.com®, which offers the convenience of a complete credit profile in one place and gives consumers the tools to take control of their financial futures.
One Technologies is headquartered in Dallas, and was established in October 2000. For more information, please visit https://onetechnologies.net/.
