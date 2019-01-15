Central Logic Marks 2018 as Year of Robust Revenue Growth, Increased Client Acquisition Rates, and Pivotal Additions to Leadership Team

|By PR Newswire
SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Logic, the pioneer and leading innovator in transfer center software solutions, achieved a number of business and strategic goals in 2018, enjoying strong revenue growth, adding new clients to the roster, and growing its experienced leadership team to continue the company's forward momentum into the new year.
"In 2018 we executed well on our business goals and look forward to even more success in 2019," said Angie Franks, Central Logic CEO. "At the heart of our vision is the patient. Ensuring that patients get the right care, in the right place, at the right time without delay is our 'North Star,' and the cornerstone of our efforts across Central Logic."
Central Logic is a proven innovator in healthcare technology for hospitals. Founded in 2005, the company is the industry leader in web-based Transfer Center and On-Call Scheduling technology that integrates with any EMR system and results in strong, predictable ROI. Its comprehensive operational analytics and real-time reporting ensure accurate data intelligence and improved care coordination and compliance.
Highlights from 2018:
- Central Logic more than doubled its year-over-year revenue growth in 2018 and added new customers that manage a combined total of 90 facilities. The company achieved a 96 percent annual retention rate, a measure of its customers' satisfaction and loyalty, based on the results they have achieved by partnering with Central Logic.
- In less than 18 months, Central Logic has expanded its leadership team by adding industry-leading marketing and operational executives as well as new board members.
Central Logic new hires include:
Scott Booher now serves as chief operating officer to oversee several critical areas, including product, engineering, IT infrastructure and client success. Booher joins Central Logic as part of a focus on bringing together product, services and customer success and to accelerate the execution of this strategy.
Jim Hughes joined Central Logic as chief marketing officer, bringing with him decades of healthcare and technology experience that will be leveraged to help clients improve their clinical, operational and financial outcomes.
Brian Lanier joined as Central Logic chief financial officer. He's a proven operational and financial leader with expertise in M&A and strategic pricing initiatives driving discipline, profit and customer retention at multiple companies.
- This year, Central Logic also welcomed two new independent industry experts to its Board of Directors.
Jodi Hubler is managing director of Lemhi Ventures, a $385M healthcare services venture capital fund where she leads all phases of the investment cycle encompassing a broad range of companies across the health services ecosystem, including purveyors of health technology. Hubler is widely recognized for her keen insight, direct approach and skillful stewardship of organizations from incubated start-ups to multi-billion-dollar corporations. She has led and held board seats in more than a dozen investments or privately held companies and currently serves on the non-profit boards of Medical Alley Association and Vice Chair of CaringBridge.
Dennis Weaver, MD, MBA, is the chief clinical officer at Oscar Health, where he oversees provider integrations, clinical services and customer care. He brings more than 25 years of healthcare and management experience to the table, having served in a variety of other executive and medical positions with numerous organizations, including The Advisory Board.
- Central Logic CEO Angie Franks was recognized for her industry expertise as one of 20 health IT thought leaders featured in Becker's Hospital Review, sharing her vision of healthcare technology trends. "In 2018, real-time data analysis began making even more of an impact in healthcare, [providing] patients with easier access to the most appropriate level of care while enabling providers to find efficient and less costly ways to manage transfers," she told the publication. In 2019, she predicted, more providers will leverage technology to avert costly ED visits.
- Central Logic was the title sponsor of the 2018 Patient Flow Summit, which brings together transfer center executives, industry thought leaders and peers to share their experiences, insights and vision for making timely, patient-centric transfer decisions that drive efficiencies, grow revenue and margin, and deliver a superior experience for patients and staff.
"These 2018 wins position us for even more progress in 2019," Franks said. "Care coordination is becoming increasingly important to achieving the healthcare industry's goals of providing better, more efficient, cost-effective care. As a pioneer in transfer solutions, our focus is on helping healthcare providers to get their patients to the right care in the right place… right now."
About Central Logic
For health systems, managing patient transfers is a life-saving endeavor. Central Logic is a pioneer in the space and was founded in 2005 solely to support this mission. Our flexible, purpose-built solutions provide superior real-time visibility and unmatched business intelligence to optimize the operations of health system command centers. Clients count on Central Logic to deliver strong growth, find new ways to improve patient outcomes and make their operations more effective, today and into the future. Based in Utah, Central Logic is an industry leader with a 96% customer retention rate. The company has been named a "fastest growing private company" by both Inc. 500 and Utah Business Magazine. For more information, visit www.centrallogic.com.
