Agari Closes 2018 With Explosive Momentum and 234% Customer Growth

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Agari, the next-generation Secure Email Cloud that restores trust to the inbox, today announced it grew its customer base 234 percent for its flagship advanced threat protection product during 2018. This strong market momentum reinforces a year of major achievements for Agari spanning product innovations, new executive hires, an OEM relationship, and industry recognition. Capping these accomplishments was $40 million in growth capital led by Goldman Sachs Growth Equity.
“2018 was a historic year for Agari on many fronts,” said Agari CEO, Ravi Khatod. “Our accelerating growth is a byproduct of our laser focus on delivering the most innovative solutions for our customers and a commitment to their ongoing success. Our category defining products, expanded leadership team, and incredible channel partners helped propel Agari to such a tremendous outcome for the year.”
Redefining a Category
Unveiled in December, the Agari Secure Email Cloud™ is a next-generation email security solution that detects, defends against, and deters phishing and identity deception attacks. As businesses and governments accelerate the transition to cloud messaging, two simultaneous forces have rendered secure email gateways (SEGs) incompatible: cloud email service providers have commoditized the security functionality of SEGs and advanced email attacks have evolved to evade detection by SEGs.
A Commitment to Innovation
Announced in April, Agari Identity Intelligence™ — now called the Agari Identity Graph™ — is a high-performance graph database of relationships and behavioral patterns between individuals, brands, businesses, services, and domains using hundreds of characteristics to define trusted communications.
In December the company announced Agari Incident Response™ as the only purpose-built phishing incident response solution for post-delivery remediation in Microsoft Office 365 environments. Agari Incident Response eliminates error-prone and time-consuming reporting and response with automated investigation and remediation workflows that reduce phishing incident response time by up to 90 percent—enabling businesses to prevent and contain breaches before damage is done.
Channel Partner Maturation
In September 2018, Agari announced its Agari Partner Power™ program, a new tiered channel program designed to offer attractive performance-based incentives and enablement to resellers globally. The new program provides qualified channel partners with incentives and support based on their commitment to Agari and its customers. The announcement also expanded its sales leadership team, appointing Mandeep Khera as Head of Worldwide Channel Marketing and Tracy Pallas as Head of Worldwide Channel Sales.
Additionally, in April 2018, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced it has entered into an OEM relationship with Agari to power the new Cisco Domain Protection and Cisco Advanced Phishing Protection products.
Agari Cyber Intelligence Division Research
In December 2018, Agari announced the Agari Cyber Intelligence Division™ (ACID), a counterintelligence team dedicated to worldwide business email compromise (BEC) and spearphishing investigation. Agari has appointed Crane Hassold, an 11-year veteran of the FBI, to lead ACID on a worldwide basis.
ACID continued Agari’s tradition of publishing unprecedented research into email fraud with its London Blue dossier, which revealed a Nigerian hacker group has compiled a list of 35,000 chief financial officers that it targets in business email compromise.
New Executive Talent
In April 2018, Agari announced it has appointed Armen Najarian as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As the first CMO for Agari, Najarian is charged with strengthening the Agari brand worldwide and enabling market demand for Agari solutions across direct and partner channels.
In early January 2019, Agari announced it has appointed John Giacomini as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Giacomini joins Agari with more than 25 years of cybersecurity sales excellence. As Agari’s first CRO, Giacomini is tasked with growing all direct sales, channel sales, and customer success functions worldwide.
Industry Accolades
In April 2018, Agari announced it earned the 2018 SC Magazine Award for “Best Email Security Solution.” Agari was selected over its competitors for delivering superior protection against advanced email threats, including phishing, spear-phishing and business email compromise (BEC). Agari announced in December that it was nominated as a finalist for the 2019 edition of the award.
Additionally, in October 2018, Agari earned recognition with the JD Falk Award for its participation in The BEC List.
About Agari
Agari is transforming the legacy Secure Email Gateway with its next-generation Secure Email Cloud™ powered by predictive AI. Leveraging data science and real-time intelligence from trillions of emails, the Agari Identity Graph™ detects, defends, and deters costly advanced email attacks including business email compromise, spear phishing and account takeover. Winner of the 2018 Best Email Security Solution by SC Magazine, Agari restores trust to the inbox for government agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.agari.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005034/en/
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST