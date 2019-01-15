Criss Angel Selects Panasonic to Provide Visual Solutions for All-New MINDFREAK® Show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas

|By Business Wire
Panasonic announced that world-renowned illusionist Criss Angel has selected its professional visual solutions to help create his vision for an over-the-top theatrical spectacular: Criss Angel MINDFREAK® at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas. The brand new production, in the newly-renamed Criss Angel Theater, will feature more than 75 of Angel’s iconic signature illusions – with 20 never-before-seen effects – and integrate some of the most innovative visual technology provided by Panasonic. Through the partnership, the show will utilize ten PT-RQ32KU 3-Chip DLP™ SOLID SHINE 4K+ Laser Projectors, 16 EF1 Series 84" Professional Displays and three AW-HE40 integrated HD PTZ Cameras to support the production.
Criss Angel MINDFREAK will feature more than 75 of Angel’s iconic signature illusions – with 20 never-before-seen effects – and integrate some of the most innovative visual technology provided by Panasonic. (Photo: 2019 APWI)
To kick off his multi-year residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Angel reached out to Panasonic with the goal of deploying state-of-the-art visual technology that would realize his vision of a one-of-a-kind experience for his audience. With a 90-minute production that will run five days per week over the course of Angel’s five-year residency, excellent durability, outstanding efficiency and unparalleled reliability were essential requirements for the projectors, professional displays and professional cameras that Criss chose.
“With the launch of MINDFREAK Planet Hollywood, my goal was to create the most technologically sophisticated show, incorporating the most cutting-edge equipment, and Panasonic was the obvious choice. I look forward to a long relationship that will push the envelope with the continuous addition of next generation technology from Panasonic throughout my tenure at Planet Hollywood,” said Criss Angel.
Angel’s previous production at Luxor Hotel & Casino used lamp-based projectors that were bulky, threw off heat and required continual maintenance and output power loss. By switching to Panasonic’s PT-RQ32KU 3-Chip DLP™ SOLID SHINE 4K+ Laser Projectors, the team will no longer have to purchase and change lamps regularly. These 4K+ laser projectors are capable of virtually maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours thanks to air-tight and dust-resistant optical units and cooling systems negating the need for air filters, saving the production time and money. Offering an impressive 27,000 lumen*1 maximum brightness (center-screen, high mode operation) at 5120 x 3200-pixel*2 for 4K+ resolution, this all-in-one projector incorporates Quad Pixel Drive technology, which quadruples pixel density and renders the finest details in exquisite 4K+ resolution. With the PT-RQ32KU’s 4K+ capabilities, 20,000:1*3 dynamic contrast ratio and 240Hz high frame rate, images will be sharp and realistic to fully engage the audience with the projected images and virtual world created in Angel’s performance. The need for custom mounting-frames has also been eliminated with new frame-free stacking or i-bolt rigging capability, significantly reducing overall weight and space requirements, making it easier to support multi-projection 360° mapping applications. Because the PT-RQ32KU laser projectors have a smaller footprint than Angel’s previous technology, the Criss Angel Theater is able to include more projectors in the space, therefore enabling projection edge-blending to fully immerse the audience. The projectors will also be projecting images on a smokescreen as the audience enters the theater, where they will begin to be introduced to Criss’ virtual world even before the show begins.
Additionally, Angel has positioned three AW-HE40 PTZ cameras throughout the theater to engage guests in the performance and create an interactive experience both on-stage and in the audience.
From the time attendees first enter the theater lobby until the final illusion, they will be immersed in the MINDFREAK experience as a result of Panasonic’s visual solutions. With the outstanding picture quality of the 16 EF1 84" Professional Displays located throughout the lobby, show-goers will step into the world of Criss Angel and experience MINDFREAK while getting a sense of Criss’ professional journey.
“Criss has said his new show features more surface area of video than any other production in the world! Panasonic is delighted to team with Angel on this industry first, and provide the show with the 4K video projectors, and HD displays and cameras to help make his never-before-seen illusions possible,” said John Baisley, senior vice president, Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “Panasonic has a legacy of supplying technologically-advanced products for high-quality, truly immersive live entertainment experiences in staging and theatrical presentation, and I am excited to view how Criss takes our visual solutions to a new level.”
To see Panasonic’s visual solutions in action, attend the Criss Angel MINDFREAK experience, which is currently playing preview shows in the Criss Angel Theater, formally known as the PH Showroom, at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Las Vegas. Shows are Wednesdays through Sundays and tickets can be purchased at CrissAngel.com and Ticketmaster.com/crissangel. For groups of 10 or more, please call 866-633-0195 or email [email protected].
*1 Luminance measured at center of screen in High Mode. Operation in
High Mode may reduce maintenance timing in comparison to use in Normal
Mode.
*2 Resolution 5120 x 3200 Pixels (QUAD PIXEL DRIVE: ON).
*3 With Dynamic Contrast Mode set to 3.
About Criss Angel
For more than a decade, Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic as the biggest name on the planet. From his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E, to countless critically acclaimed television specials, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, sold-out touring shows and more, Criss is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era.
His acclaimed series MINDFREAK on A&E is the most successful magic show in television history, resulting in more hours of magic during prime time than any magic show ever. His decade-long live show residency at Luxor Las Vegas was hailed as the “#1 Best-selling Magic Show in Las Vegas” (Extra) and “The #1 Magic Show of All Time!” (Las Vegas Review-Journal) and generated $150 million in revenue in 2010 as reported by Newsweek.
Angel is also the most watched magician in television and internet history, a YouTube sensation. His “Walk on Water” clip has generated over 60 million views alone, and all of his clips combined have generated more than 300 million views. Criss has the largest social media following of any illusionist, with over six million followers.
Criss has been named “Magician of the Year” an unprecedented six times, was the youngest magician inducted into the International Magicians Society Hall of Fame, was named the first recipient of “Magician of the Decade,” as well as “Magician of the Century” and “Innovator of the Decade.” Most recently, Angel was given the highest honor in the magical arts - the Lifetime Achievement Award from the largest and most prestigious magic organization in the world (the nearly one hundred-year-old International Brotherhood of Magicians). It has only been given five times in the IBM’s history, and Criss is the youngest artist ever to receive it and the only magician performing today that has been presented with this award.
For more information, visit CrissAngel.com or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @CrissAngel.
