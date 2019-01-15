LG OLED TVs Available At 'Best Price Ever' In Time For Big Game

|By PR Newswire
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has launched a limited-time promotion on its critically-acclaimed LG OLED 4K Ultra HD TVs to the lowest price ever for an LG OLED TV now through Feb. 2 at LG-authorized retailers nationwide.
The promotion, usually experienced during the Black Friday timeframe, arrives just in time for the many major televised sporting events coming over the next few weeks and represents up to a $1,000 savings from debut prices on LG OLED B8 series models.
LG OLED TV B8 Series
55-inch class model B8, $1,499.99 (originally $2,299.99)
65-inch class model B8, $2,299.99 (originally $3,299.99)
Sports, movies and more come to thrilling life with the perfect black and intense color of LG OLED displays. LG OLED TVs also include AI ThinQ for easy content discovery and control using natural voice commands.
The LG OLED B8 series with AI ThinQ 55-inch class (54.6 inches measured diagonally) model is now available for $1,499. The 65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal) B8 model is priced at $2,299. This represents the lowest pricing ever for LG OLED TVs in these screen sizes.
"If you can't be at the big game, there is no better way to enjoy it than on an LG OLED TV," said Tim Alessi, head of home entertainment product marketing at LG Electronics USA. "We are very excited to offer consumers a chance to elevate their experience with this limited time promotion on our stunning LG OLED B8 TV."
LG, the first to introduce the transformative OLED pixels to large screen TVs, offers the widest selection of models on the market. Detailed technical reviews from noted experts worldwide have hailed LG OLED as the best TV technology ever, thanks to LG OLED's unique ability to create its own light.
Each of the 8 million-plus pixels can be individually controlled and turned on or completely off resulting in perfect black levels, greater detail in darker areas and no light bleed. Combined with the intense detail of 4K Ultra HD and the ability to render more than 1 billion rich colors, the LG OLED delivers consistent theater-quality pictures to the home from even wide viewing angles.
All 2018 LG OLED feature 4K Cinema HDR, providing comprehensive support of all major high dynamic range formats including Dolby Vision™ as well as HDR10 and HLG, both with LG's advanced tone-mapping technology that provides scene-by-scene optimization.
LG OLED TVs also include AI ThinQ® and have the Google Assistant built in, so you can control compatible smart home devices, search for content or information and easily control the TV using just your voice. LG TVs with AI ThinQ also work with Amazon Alexa devices.*
LG OLED TVs were the most-awarded TVs at last week's CES® 2019. For more information on LG OLED B8 with AI ThinQ, visit lg.com.
* Some features require 3rd party service subscription. Amazon Alexa device sold separately.
LG and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-oled-tvs-available-at-best-price-ever-in-time-for-big-game-300778213.html
SOURCE LG Electronics USA
