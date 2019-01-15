Hornetsecurity expands global reach with acquisition of Spamina

|By PR Newswire
|
January 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
HANOVER, Germany, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On its way to becoming Europe's largest cloud security provider, German cloud security expert Hornetsecurity is announcing the acquisition of Spanish email security company Spamina. Already the market leader in German-speaking areas, the move significantly expands its position making Hornetsecurity the market leader in Spain and opening up access to the South American IT security market. As part of the Hornetsecurity Group, nearly 200 specialists will guarantee secure email communication for more than 40,000 companies worldwide.
"The acquisition of Spamina strengthens our strategic position in the international market," says Daniel Blank, CEO and Managing Director of Hornetsecurity, as the purchase of Spamina moves the company into the large Madrid and Barcelona markets, and follows the recent expansion of its business in the United States and Australia, the opening of the Benelux region through the takeover of Avira's spam filter division and the recently concluded partnership with Swisscom.
"The added value for our employees, customers and business partners is obvious. In the future, all stakeholders will benefit from efficient technology, excellent support and bundled development resources," Blank says.
A further purpose of the takeover is to strengthen activities in the South American and Central American markets. Many of the local companies in South America are looking for cloud security services that meet their linguistic and technical needs.
"This is where we start: With our bundled know-how and innovative services, we offer high-quality cloud security solutions including cultural and communicative competences," says Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity.
The fast-growing cloud security expert expects an even faster market expansion due to the focus on common target markets and worldwide distribution of its product portfolio.
"Spain is one of the fastest-growing economic powers in Europe and one of South America's strongest trading partners," Blank said. "In addition, the annual growth in gross domestic product clearly shows that countries such as Argentina, Peru and Colombia are among the emerging service markets. This is where we see a significant, strong market potential."
Founded in Madrid in 2005, Spamina guarantees the security of its customers in the three main areas of "Email Firewall" "Threat Prevention" and "Secure Collaboration." Numerous well-known companies such as ARAG SE, Europcar and Azimut Benetti Group rely on these security solutions.
"The company and our products complement each other in every aspect, and we are sure that with our innovative services and associated, comprehensive know-how, the digital future of our customers will be even more secure," says Hornetsecurity Head of U.S. Operations, CEO Oliver Dehning.
The move puts Hornetsecurity's footprint on a third continent, coming not long after the company opened its first U.S. office in late 2017 in the emerging tech hub of Pittsburgh. The entrance into the North American market was timely as cybersecurity issues become prominent in nearly all industries, including health care, manufacturing and finance.
About Hornetsecurity:
Hornetsecurity is the leading German cloud security provider and secures the IT infrastructure, digital communications and data of companies and organizations of all sizes. The security specialist from Hanover provides its services through redundant, secure data centers in Germany and in accordance with German data protection law. The product portfolio includes services in the areas of mail security, web security and file security. All of the company's services can be implemented in a short time and are available around the clock. Around 200 Hornetsecurity employees are located in Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, the USA and South America. Among its customers are KONICA MINOLTA, Bitburger Braugruppe, LVM Versicherung, DEKRA, Melitta and the Otto Group.
About Spamina:
Spamina is a European-based IT security company that secures corporate digital communications. The Simile Fingerprint Filter® technology protects corporate networks from sophisticated attacks such as zero-day attacks. Spamina provides a secure communications environment that ensures business continuity, service scalability and cost efficiency. Cloud services range from enterprise-wide secure email platform, enterprise mobile management, email and IM gateway protection, to archiving, encryption and DLP solutions for legal compliances.
More information can be found at www.hornetsecurity.com and www.spamina.com
