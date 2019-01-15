Persistent Systems and Partners launch Wave Relay® Ecosystem

|By PR Newswire
|
January 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent") announced today the launch of the Wave Relay® Ecosystem, an alliance of unmanned systems and sensor companies working together to deliver a true networked battlefield to warfighters.
Ecosystem partners, such as Insitu (a Boeing Company), QinetiQ North America, Endeavor Robotics, MartinUAV, and many more, are building products that seamlessly operate on the Wave Relay® mobile ad hoc network (MANET), allowing warfighters to carry less equipment and do more through connected devices on a single, unified network.
In the past, unmanned systems were stove-piped with unique datalinks, modems, and controllers, which soldiers had to carry and operate. This created unnecessary burden and complexity and limited the information flow from the unmanned system solely to the system operator. By integrating all of these systems onto a common network, the information produced by the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) can be consumed by anyone on the team. This is essentially the definition of a "capability multiplier."
"The needs of the warfighter are at the center of the Wave Relay® Ecosystem, and furthermore the networked battlefield," said Nick Naioti, Vice President of Business Development for Persistent. "Our product portfolio heavily focuses on reducing SWaP and lowering the burden on the warfighter, so they can focus on the mission at hand. The Ecosystem furthers that effort by reducing information overload, enabling the systems and sensors to talk to each other on a common network. This creates a foundation to support machine-to-machine communication where data can be fused into actionable intelligence."
Industry leaders have come together to meet the long-standing need to have people, unmanned systems, and sensors operating on a common battlefield network. All products available in the Ecosystem operate on the Wave Relay® MANET, the only network that has been demonstrated to scale beyond 320 nodes. The Wave Relay® Ecosystem website provides information on which products are supported, making it extremely easy for users to find products they know will seamlessly operate on their existing Wave Relay® MANET.
The Wave Relay® Ecosystem has six formally announced partners as of today. Partners receive unprecedented support from Persistent to ensure proper integration as well as programmatic support in pursuit of government programs of record.
"The Wave Relay® Ecosystem is a massive initiative at Persistent, supported by internal funding and organizational structure. People come to work every day to ensure that our Ecosystem partners are successful. We are working diligently with the leading manufacturers of unmanned systems and sensors to create the future," said Dr. Herbert Rubens, CEO of Persistent Systems.
The Ecosystem facilitates the needs of the future-friendly networked battlefield where everyone and everything operates on the same network. Teams have access to every platform's capabilities through the integrated Android™ computer available on every Wave Relay®-enabled device, providing users with the option to drive any UGV, fly any UAV, steer any camera, and operate any sensor from a single device.
The Wave Relay® Ecosystem website houses all partner's available Wave Relay®-enabled products, highlighting key features such as externally accessible RF modules and Wave Relay® as standard equipment. Users can see all partner products that will seamlessly integrate into their existing Wave Relay® MANET.
For information on available Wave Relay®-enabled UGVs, UAVs, sensors or joining the Wave Relay® Ecosystem, please visit: http://www.persistentsystems.com/ecosystem
About Persistent Systems, LLC
Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. Please visit http://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persistent-systems-and-partners-launch-wave-relay-ecosystem-300778221.html
SOURCE Persistent Systems, LLC
