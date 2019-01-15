Streaming Video Alliance Announces the 2019 Recipients of its Annual Membership Grant Program

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Streaming Video Alliance (the Alliance), an industry forum solving challenges to improve the video experience, today announced the recipients of its 2019 Membership Grant Program. Launched in 2017, the program sponsors select companies with a one-year Principal membership. This program enables Grant members to contribute to and benefit from the Alliance's mission of deeper industry collaboration across the video streaming ecosystem. It also benefits existing members and the industry at large by accelerating advancements and bringing in new ideas from startups on the cutting edge of streaming video innovation.
"It was an immensely rewarding first year with our Grant recipients, and I want to personally thank each of them for their contributions over the past 12 months," said Jason Thibeault, Executive Director at the Alliance. "As the program moves into its second year, we are thrilled to welcome in the 2019 class of Membership Grant recipients and look forward to their participation in the upcoming Q1 member meeting at Disney Studios."
The Alliance board of directors chose the following five companies from the application pool as the 2019 grant recipients:
- Datazoom is a data-as-a-service company pioneering a new class of software, Adaptive Video Logistics, and has developed the first "mission control" tool to standardize data collection and synchronize data distribution in the streaming media space aligning data-powered technologies with a single source of truth.
- Eluvio is creating new software technologies to address some of the major challenges in scalability, protection, and monetization of digital content over the Internet using decentralized and content-centric design.
- HellaStorm has developed unique HellaStorm Accelerated hardware and software that fundamentally changes the economics of streaming. This revolutionary technology is focused on hyperscale data movement applications including video, IoT, and big data.
- Quortex offers an AI-based software solution that lowers the infrastructure and network costs for content delivery over the Internet. Based on patented AI technology, the Quortex Live video platform automatically scales cloud resources on the go while maintaining an optimal user experience.
- Streamroot is a leading provider of cross-platform distributed OTT delivery technologies for media groups, content publishers and enterprise customers. Powering over 20 million video sessions every day, Streamroot's peer-to-peer, midstream CDN switching and eCDN solutions offer broadcasters a key competitive advantage through improved quality of service, greater audience reach and infinite delivery capacity with zero infrastructure investment.
"The Alliance brings together many of the top thought leaders and problem solvers throughout our industry. We recognize the value generated for all parties when we create and adopt new standards. We're honored to be invited to join as a recipient of the Membership Grant Program, and we look forward to contributing our experience and knowledge to the working groups within this great organization." -- Diane Strutner, CEO & Cofounder of Datazoom
"Having followed the work of the Streaming Video Alliance for some time, we are honored to be named a Grant Recipient to the Alliance. We look forward to the opportunity to interact with the Top Video Streaming Companies in the World, to gain their insights on the growing 'capacity gap' challenges and how our revolutionary HellaStorm Accelerated Streaming technology can change the economics of streaming." -- PJ Lynch, Chief Commercial Officer & Cofounder, HellaStorm
"We have a very aggressive vision for changing the paradigm for content delivery, and joining the Alliance is a unique opportunity for us to not only add our perspective to industry conversations but to also benefit from the diverse set of organizations that are part of this thriving industry consortium. We're honored to be invited as one of the 2019 Membership Grant recipients." -- Marc Baillavoine, CEO of Quortex
"We are honored to be part of the Alliance in 2019. The industry conversations of the Working Groups are widely recognized, and as a disruptive company with the mission to improve the video experience for viewers worldwide, we're ready to jump in and help develop and shape the future of video delivery in this rapidly advancing space." -- Pierre-Louis Theron, Co-Founder and CEO of Streamroot
As principal members for 2019, the recipients will be involved in various Working Groups and will participate in the Alliance's quarterly member meetings. Applications for the 2020 Membership Grant Program will open later this year.
2018 Grant Recipient Members Touchstream and ContentArmor will continue into 2019 as Grant members. Their contributions were of such value, and they fall under the qualifications of the Grant Recipient Membership Program that the Alliance has extended the program to them on a year by year basis.
Upcoming Member Meeting: February 20 & 21, 2019 at Disney Studios in Burbank
The Alliance's Q1 meeting will be hosted by Disney Studios in Southern California. The theme for the Q1 meeting will be "Streaming Video Trends." For more information: https://www.streamingvideoalliance.org/burbank-ca-february-20th-and-21st-2019/
Members of the Alliance include companies from across the streaming video ecosystem such as network operators, technology providers, service providers, and content owners. Current members are: Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Anevia, Arris, Beamr, Broadpeak, CBC, Citrix, CenturyLink, Charter Communications, Ciena, Comcast, Concurrent, ContentArmor, Conviva, Datazoom, Digital Element, Disney Streaming Services, Dolby, Edgeware, Eluvio, Ericsson, Espial Group, FOX Networks, Friend MTS, Globo,, Harmonic, HellaStorm, Hughes Satellite Systems, IBM, Intel, Interra Systems, Irdeto,, Liberty Global, Limelight Networks, NBCUniversal, NCTA, NetInsight, NeuLion, Neustar, Nexguard, Nice People at Work, Nokia, NTT East, Opticom GmbH, OWNZONES, Penthera, Quortex, Qwilt, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Sky, SSIMWAVE, Streamroot, System73, Tektronix, Telecom Italia, Telestream, Touchstream, Unified Streaming, Verimatrix, Verizon, Viacom, ViaSat Inc., Videastream, Western Digital Corp., and Wowza Media Systems.
For more information on the Alliance, the Working Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.
About the Streaming Video Alliance
Founded in 2014, the Streaming Video Alliance is a global association of organizations from across the video ecosystem that have come together to collaborate on building solutions to the technical challenges facing the streaming video industry. Through best practices, specifications, functional requirements, proof-of-concepts, and other documents published by its working and study groups, the Alliance strives to improve the end-user video experience and promote increased adoption of streaming. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.
