Cisco Executive Yvette Kanouff Joins Sprinklr Board

|
January 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Sprinklr, the world’s #1 social suite, is proud to announce that Yvette Kanouff is joining Sprinklr’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Expanding Sprinklr’s board with Kanouff’s experience operating businesses at scale will help Sprinklr achieve its mission of enabling every organization on the planet to make their customers happier.
Kanouff's valuable leadership, deep commitment to mentorship and technical acumen have earned her numerous awards and accolades during her 20+ year career, including a Technical Emmy and patents for her work in digital technologies. At Cisco, Yvette has held various positions, including her most recent role as SVP/GM of the Service Provider Business, where she led a team of over 6,000 people. She also held the position of SVP/GM of Cisco’s Cloud and Virtualization Business and Service Provider Video Business. Before joining Cisco, Kanouff served as EVP, Corporate Engineering and Technology at Cablevision Systems Corporation, now part of Altice USA. Previously, she was President of SeaChange International, where she spearheaded its transition from a hardware-centric to a software-centric company. Earlier in her career, Kanouff played a key role at Time Warner Cable as Director of Interactive Technologies. She has bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics.
“Yvette’s impressive career in the enterprise software community make her an invaluable addition to the Sprinklr board as we focus our efforts on following the Sprinklr Way for long-term success – being customer obsessed, treating one another like family, and taking extreme pride in who we are and what we’re building together,” said Ragy Thomas, CEO & Founder, Sprinklr. “Her experience in both public and private sectors at high-growth companies is essential for our new phase of global growth. I’m thrilled to welcome her to the board and am looking forward to the guidance she will offer as we plan for the future.”
“Sprinklr is a fast-growing, global business. Joining Sprinklr’s board presents an exciting opportunity for me to apply my passion for product development and scaling companies,” said Kanouff. “I’m honored to be part of such an innovative company that is transforming the way brands think about managing customer experiences.”
Kanouff joins Sprinklr’s board on the heels of a strong year of growth and achievements:
- Executive Hires: In 2018, Sprinklr hired Chief Operating Officer Vivek Kundra, former EVP of Salesforce and the first CIO for the U.S. government under President Obama. Additionally, the company hired Chief Experience and Marketing Officer Grad Conn, Former Microsoft U.S. CMO. Furthermore, Sprinklr strengthened its focus on creating a values-driven culture by hiring Chief Talent and Culture Officer Diane Adams, former CHRO and talent leader at McGraw-Hill Education, Qlik Technologies and Cisco.
- New Capabilities: Sprinklr became the first enterprise social software company to integrate with Viber, introduced new social advertising and retail solutions, announced partnerships with Havas Media, Nextdoor and Snaps, and released Intuition – artificial intelligence capabilities that automate a high volume of decisions, actions, and data analysis to dramatically improve the efficiency of social advertising, customer care and research.
- Valuable Recognition: Sprinklr is a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Social Listening Platforms, Q3 2018 report. In September, Sprinklr was recognized as one of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world on the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100. Most recently, Sprinklr won the Frost & Sullivan 2018 North America Customer Value Leadership Award.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr’s vision is to become the world’s most loved enterprise software company by helping every organization make customers happier. The Sprinklr Way – being customer obsessed, treating one another like family, and taking extreme pride in who we are and what we’re building – is what matters most to our company. As the world’s #1 social suite, we provide large enterprises with a unified platform of Social + Messaging, Digital and CXM (customer experience management) capabilities for advertising, customer care and marketing. Headquartered in New York City with 1,400 employees, Sprinklr works with more than 1,500 of the world’s most valuable brands, including: Allstate, McDonald’s, Microsoft, Nike, NASA, Signify, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Santander, Shell and Verizon. Sprinklr’s partners include Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Microsoft, and SAP. For more information, visit sprinklr.com or follow us at @sprinklr.
