L.K.Bennett Embarks on Retail Technology Transformation with Aptos

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptos, Inc., a recognised market leader in retail technology solutions, today announced that L.K.Bennett, the British accessible luxury brand, has selected Aptos' end-to-end Singular Retail solutions in the cloud to offer its customers the latest advancements in omnichannel customer engagement. With its modernised IT infrastructure, L.K.Bennett will benefit from a single view of customers, products, and orders to offer its shoppers seamless and personalised experiences, while promoting visibility and operational excellence across its retail enterprise.
Founded in London in 1990 by Linda Bennett OBE as a concept shoe brand, L.K.Bennett rapidly became the ultimate destination for feminine footwear, beloved by celebrities and stylish women alike – most notably recognised for its take on the modern kitten heel. This success led to the introduction of womenswear collections in 1998 – establishing the company as a leading fashion house offering wardrobe solutions for all occasions.
Today, L.K.Bennett has over 200 stores and concessions worldwide, as well as its e-commerce site lkbennett.com. With Linda Bennett at the helm as Creative Director, L.K.Bennett celebrates its British heritage DNA with beautiful collections that have a distinctive blend of femininity, colour, and print.
With its stand-alone retail stores accounting for more than 61 per cent of the brand's total sales, L.K.Bennett executives recognised that investing in the store experience was of strategic importance to its business and its customers. As part of its omnichannel transformation, L.K.Bennett also realised the need to seamlessly blend its in-store and digital channels to offer shoppers a unified experience, no matter where, when, or how they choose to interact with the brand.
To achieve this, L.K.Bennett will deploy Aptos solutions for point of sale (POS), enterprise order management, merchandising, customer relationship management (CRM), and audit and operations management. All solutions will be deployed in the cloud, providing L.K.Bennett with accelerated implementations, always-current applications, and the scalability to quickly extend support to new stores, channels, and markets.
"For nearly three decades, L.K.Bennett has been known for its distinct design philosophy and for creating looks that customers treasure," said Erica Vilkauls, CEO of L.K.Bennett. "As we remain steadfast in our commitment to the highest-quality product, we also recognise the opportunity to enhance customer engagement, both by deepening our understanding of existing customers and by expanding our customer base."
"Our investment in Aptos technology will empower us to offer shoppers personalised attention as well as the latest capabilities in omnichannel shopping, including click-and-collect and endless aisle," Vilkauls added. "After a thorough selection process, we were confident that Aptos offered the most functionally robust solutions and the most complete, end-to-end technology for retail and was truly committed to our success."
"L.K.Bennett is a quintessentially British brand that is a favourite among royalty and influential women around the world," said Noel Goggin, Aptos CEO and culture leader. "L.K.Bennett is in a prime position to introduce advanced technologies that can take its business to new heights, from better understanding each shopper to creating enterprise visibility of order volumes to offering new fulfilment options that will enhance customer convenience and sales. Aptos is proud to partner with L.K.Bennett on its omnichannel transformation journey."
About Aptos "Engaging Customers Differently"
In an era of virtually limitless choice, sustained competitive advantage only comes to retailers who engage customers differently – by truly understanding who they are, what they want and why they buy. At Aptos, we too, believe that Engaging Customers Differently™ is critical to our success. We are committed to a deep understanding of each of our clients, to fulfilling their needs with the retail industry's most comprehensive omnichannel solutions, and to fostering long-term relationships built on tangible value and trust. More than 1,000 retail brands rely upon our Singular Commerce™ platform to deliver every shopper a personalized, empowered and seamless experience…no matter when, where or how they shop. Learn more: www.aptos.com
Follow Aptos on Twitter @Aptos_Retail and @Aptos_EMEA
Aptos, the Aptos logo, "Engaging Customers Differently" and "Singular Commerce" are trademarks of Aptos, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lkbennett-embarks-on-retail-technology-transformation-with-aptos-300778255.html
SOURCE Aptos, Inc.
