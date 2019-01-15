Global Learning Management System Market Report 2018-2023: Increase in Demand for Gamification in LMS to Provide Opportunities for LMS Vendors

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "LMS Market by Component (Solution and Services), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-Led Training and Blended Learning), Deployment Type, User Type (Academic and Corporate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LMS market size is expected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2018 to USD 22.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period during the forecast period.

The major growth drivers for the market are increasing the adoption of digital learning, growing inclination towards, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy and enterprise mobility, extensive government initiatives for the growth of LMS, growing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in LMS is increasing the significance of eLearning in corporate and academic setups. However, low motivation and engagement by organizations may restrain the market growth.

"Cloud deployment type segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period"



The adoption of cloud deployment type for LMS in the training and development structure is growing rapidly. Most of the vendors are switching from on-premises deployment mode to cloud-based solution. Cloud-based LMS providers are actively delivering continual innovation with security in priority. Some of the LMS cloud providers include SumTotal Systems, Docebo, SAP, Epignosis, ScholarLMS, and Expertus.. The global market for the cloud-based LMS solutions is expected to rise at a substantially high rate in the next 5 years.

"The academic user type is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period"



Based on the user type, the academic sector is expected to hold the largest market size in the LMS market during the forecast period. The academics segment includes all the standard education courses covering education from UKG to higher education. Use of a learning management system is used in academics to improve the efficiency of the learning process, nowadays many universities are also using the learning management system to improve their academic performance.

"APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"



APAC is one of the major regions for software providers, as it covers a large terrestrial area and the education industry across the region is expected to flourish. It continues to experience rapid growth in all areas of technology. The LMS adoption has openly been implemented in this region and rapid growth in population and increasing economic development makes this region the fastest-growing market, internationally. Some countries in this region are among the most technologically developed, while others are weak in terms of adopting the latest technology.

The APAC region demonstrates a combination of high growth, emerging economies, and the mass adoption of mobile and internet technology. Some prominent vendors in the APAC LMS market are Pearson PLC, Blackboard INC., D2L Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, SumTotal Systems, and Educomp.



