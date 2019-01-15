Global Learning Management System Market Report 2018-2023: Increase in Demand for Gamification in LMS to Provide Opportunities for LMS Vendors

|By PR Newswire
|January 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2019
The "LMS Market by Component (Solution and Services), Delivery Mode (Distance Learning, Instructor-Led Training and Blended Learning), Deployment Type, User Type (Academic and Corporate), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global LMS market size is expected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2018 to USD 22.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period during the forecast period.
The major growth drivers for the market are increasing the adoption of digital learning, growing inclination towards, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy and enterprise mobility, extensive government initiatives for the growth of LMS, growing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in LMS is increasing the significance of eLearning in corporate and academic setups. However, low motivation and engagement by organizations may restrain the market growth.
"Cloud deployment type segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period"
The adoption of cloud deployment type for LMS in the training and development structure is growing rapidly. Most of the vendors are switching from on-premises deployment mode to cloud-based solution. Cloud-based LMS providers are actively delivering continual innovation with security in priority. Some of the LMS cloud providers include SumTotal Systems, Docebo, SAP, Epignosis, ScholarLMS, and Expertus.. The global market for the cloud-based LMS solutions is expected to rise at a substantially high rate in the next 5 years.
"The academic user type is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period"
Based on the user type, the academic sector is expected to hold the largest market size in the LMS market during the forecast period. The academics segment includes all the standard education courses covering education from UKG to higher education. Use of a learning management system is used in academics to improve the efficiency of the learning process, nowadays many universities are also using the learning management system to improve their academic performance.
"APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"
APAC is one of the major regions for software providers, as it covers a large terrestrial area and the education industry across the region is expected to flourish. It continues to experience rapid growth in all areas of technology. The LMS adoption has openly been implemented in this region and rapid growth in population and increasing economic development makes this region the fastest-growing market, internationally. Some countries in this region are among the most technologically developed, while others are weak in terms of adopting the latest technology.
The APAC region demonstrates a combination of high growth, emerging economies, and the mass adoption of mobile and internet technology. Some prominent vendors in the APAC LMS market are Pearson PLC, Blackboard INC., D2L Corporation, Cornerstone OnDemand, SumTotal Systems, and Educomp.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Forecast
2.4 Assumptions for the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the LMS Market
4.2 Learning Management System Market in North America, By User Type and Country
4.3 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Learning
5.2.1.2 Growing Inclination Toward Byod Policy and Enterprise Mobility
5.2.1.3 Extensive Government Initiatives for Growth of LMS
5.2.1.4 Growing Use of AI and Ml in LMS
5.2.1.5 Increasing Significance of Elearning in Corporate and Academic Setups
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Low Motivation and Engagement to Adopt LMS Solutions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Gamification in LMS to Provide Opportunities for LMS Vendors
5.2.3.2 Rise in Cloud Adoption Among Organizations and Institutes to Motivate Learners to Adopt Web-Based LMS Solutions
5.2.3.3 Rapid Demand for Collaborative Learning in LMS to Provide Opportunities for Trainees
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Support Post Implementation of LMS
5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Trainers and Instructors
5.3 Learning Management System Architecture
5.4 Industry Standards and Regulations
5.4.1 Aviation Industry Computer-Based Training Committee
5.4.2 Learning Tools Interoperability
5.4.3 Shareable Content Object Reference Model
5.4.4 Australian Education Act
5.4.5 Education Services for Overseas Students Act
5.4.6 Common Cartridge
5.4.7 Experience API
5.5 Use Cases
5.5.1 Use Case 1: Cornerstone
5.5.2 Use Case 2: Blackboard
5.5.3 Use Case 3: Instrucutre Inc
5.5.4 Use Case 4: Disprz
6 LMS Market By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.2.1 Continuous Innovation in Elearning Tools
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Consulting Services
6.3.1.1 Rising Pressure on Organizations to Stay Competitive in Their Respective Markets
6.3.2 Implementation Services
6.3.2.1 The Need to Enable Enterprises to Customize, Implement, and Configure LMS to Match Their Business Needs
6.3.3 Support Services
6.3.3.1 Overall Preference for Support Services to Increase
7 LMS Market By Delivery Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Distance Learning
7.2.1 Teachers Or Instructors to Reach A Large Number of Students Using Distance Learning and Advanced Communication Media
7.3 Instructor-Led Training
7.3.1 Various Aspects of Instructor-Led Training in Organizations Can Be Simplified Using LMS
7.4 Blended Learning
7.4.1 Increased Need to Adopt Blended Learning
8 LMS Market By Deployment Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
8.3 On-Premises
8.3.1 Higher Demand for Security
9 LMS Market By User Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Academic
9.2.1 K-12
9.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness About K-12
9.2.2 Higher Education
9.2.2.1 Need to Simplify the Learning Process in Higher Education
9.3 Corporate
9.3.1 Software and Technology
9.3.1.1 Need to Continuously Improve Employees' Skillsets
9.3.2 Healthcare
9.3.2.1 Need to Keep Healthcare Staff Updated on the Latest Treatments Available and the Upgraded Pharma Products
9.3.3 Retail
9.3.3.1 Increasing Need to Bring Coordination Among Employees Working in Retail Stores
9.3.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
9.3.4.1 The Need to Reduce the Cost of Compliance Management and Keep Employees Updated About New Technologies
9.3.5 Manufacturing
9.3.5.1 The Need to Fulfil the Increasing Demand for Skilled Technicians
9.3.6 Government and Defense
9.3.6.1 to the Need to Provide Training for Employees
9.3.7 Telecom
9.3.7.1 The Need to Enhance the Response of the Telecom Staff
9.3.8 Others
10 LMS Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Elearning Platforms
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness of Cloud and Its Benefits
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.1.1 The Presence of Well-Established Academic Institutions and Their Adoption of LMS
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Existing Cloud Infrastructure to Lead to Easy and Cost-Effective Operations in Online Education
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in Higher Education
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 Increasing Number of Government Initiatives to Develop the Training and Development Industry
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Early Adoption Trend of It for Corporate Learning
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 The Increasing Need to Promote the Use of Technology in Various Verticals
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Middle East
10.5.1.1 The Need to Gain A Positive Outlook Toward Regulatory Compliances
10.5.2 Africa
10.5.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Boost the Use of LMS Solutions Across the Region
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 One of the Fastest-Growing Economies in the Education Industry
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.2.1 The Need to Become Digitally Advanced and Technically Well-Established
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Microquadrant Overview
11.1.1 Visionaries
11.1.2 Innovators
11.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.1.4 Emerging Companies
11.2 Start-Up Microquadrant Overview
11.2.1 Progressive Companies
11.2.2 Starting Blocks
11.2.3 Responsive Companies
11.2.4 Dynamic Companies
11.3 Key Developments
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.4.1 Partnerships
11.4.2 New Product Launches
11.4.3 Acquisitions
11.4.4 Business Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.
12.2 Blackboard
12.3 Saba Software
12.4 D2l Corporation
12.5 Adobe Systems
12.6 Crossknowledge
12.7 Oracle
12.8 SAP
12.9 Docebo
12.10 Schoology
12.11 IBM
12.12 Epignosis
12.13 MPS
12.14 Pearson
12.15 Mcgraw-Hill
12.16 Sumtotal Systems
12.17 Absorb Software
12.18 Instructure
12.19 Ispring Solutions
12.20 (G-Cube)
12.21 Lattitude CG
12.22 Upside LMS
12.23 Paradiso
12.24 Skyprep Inc
12.25 Knowledge Anywhere
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/knjdb7/global_learning?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
