Leading Barcode Software Introduces Barcode Generation in Angular and WOFF2

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectCode, a world leading provider of barcode software and fonts, today announced the release of a new version (v11.3) of ConnectCode Barcode Software and Fonts. This version introduces barcode generation for Single Page Applications (SPA) using Angular and barcode fonts in Web Open Fonts Format 2 (WOFF2).
Angular is a JavaScript/TypeScript-based front-end web application framework maintained by Google and the open source community for developing Single Page Applications. It is widely adopted and used by many front-end web developers for building modern web applications. ConnectCode Barcode Software and Fonts package provides ready-to-use Angular Barcode Components for generating all commonly used linear barcodes. These components include the complete Typescript source for validating input data and generating check characters, Cascading Style Sheet (CSS), Angular Component Source, HTML template files and World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) compliant barcode web fonts. With all the parts of a complete barcode component, an Angular developer can easily use and deploy the barcode components without changes or integrate these parts into existing components to generate barcodes.
More information on ConnectCode Angular Barcode Components is available at the following:
https://www.barcoderesource.com/angular.shtml
ConnectCode Barcode Software and Fonts has since the early days provided barcode fonts in TrueType (TTF), PostScript (PS), OpenType (OTF) and Web Open Fonts Format (WOFF). Using fonts to generate barcodes is well known in the auto-id industry. When a font is printed, it rasters to the resolution of the printer and will not be limited to the DPI (Dots per Inch) of the device screen. This ensures the generated barcodes is of the highest quality and can meet the strictest requirements required by the auto-id industry. Barcodes generated using fonts has proven itself in the industry to easily pass the verification tests and institutional audits by organizations such as GS1.
The latest version of ConnectCode also provides barcode web fonts in Web Open Fonts Format 2 (WOFF2). This new format by W3C improves on the original format by optimizing compression and lowering network bandwidth, while still allowing fast decompression. On average, the barcode fonts in WOFF2 format are 30% smaller in file size and allows for significant optimizations for fast web page loading. These improvements are important for building fast web applications for mobile devices.
More information on Web Open Fonts Format 2 (WOFF2) Barcode Fonts is available at the following:
https://www.barcoderesource.com/webopenfontformat2_woff2.shtml
Besides Angular and WOFF2, ConnectCode Barcode Software and Fonts package also supports the creation of barcodes on a wide variety of platforms and tools such as Crystal Reports, Excel, Access, Word, Office 365, React, WebAssembly, PowerBuilder, Illustrator, Photoshop, .NET Standard DLL, .NET Core, Reporting Services, SQL Server, SQL Server Data Tools, JavaScript, HTML5, Typescript, jQuery, Command Line, Oracle PL/SQL and Azure Cloud.
A full-fledged WYSIWYG (What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get) labeling app that works with the barcode fonts is also available on the Windows Store. The app provides all the commonly used labeling capabilities such as label templating, and supports printing of labels using data stored in Excel, CSV and People's app. Capabilities such as generation of Serialized Counters and entering of input data into labels during Print-Time are also fully supported.
Windows Store Universal Barcode & Label app
https://www.barcoderesource.com/barcodelabelapp.shtml
A Mac version of the barcode fonts is also available for companies on hybrid environment of both Windows and MAC. A silent installer for enterprise deployment is also available on request.
System Requirements
Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Windows Server 2003, 2008, 2012 or 2016
256 MB RAM
100 MB of Hard Disk space
The Universal Barcode & Label app requires Windows 10 or onwards
Email
info(at)barcoderesource(dot)com
Website
https://www.barcoderesource.com
Product Information
https://www.barcoderesource.com/barcodefont.shtml
Universal Barcode & Label app
https://www.barcoderesource.com/barcodelabelapp.shtml
About ConnectCode Pte Ltd ConnectCode is well known in the industry for providing barcode software and fonts that are trusted and highly regarded by many Fortune 500 companies and organizations around the world. Many companies have adopted ConnectCode's barcode products for its accuracy, robustness and ability to reduce time and effort required for clearing institutional audits and third-party barcode verifications. The team consists of very talented personnel from both the auto-id and software industry. All software products are developed in house and adhere to the "Elegantly Simple" design principles.
ConnectCode Pte Ltd
1 Scotts Road #24-10,
Shaw Centre
Singapore 228208
SOURCE ConnectCode
