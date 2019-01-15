IdentityMind Highlights 2018 Market Success: Explosive Growth in a Defining Year for the Digital Identities Market

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IdentityMind, Digital Identities You Can Trust, today announced 2018 highlights that underscore IdentityMind's immense client-base growth for its Digital Identities Platform and flagship risk management and compliance-focused solutions.
"In 2017, the increasing exposure of physical identity data, PII - name, address, phone- through data breaches and the continued expansion of digital financial services locked in the need and requirement for digital identities," said Garrett Gafke, Chairman and CEO , IdentityMind. "In 2018 we saw significant market acceleration for our digital identity platform amid increased understanding that digital identities provide a level of risk prevention, authentication, and compliance that old world or legacy solutions cannot."
"The threat environment continues to rapidly evolve and grow, with criminals mixing sophisticated and innovative tactics with the tried and true," said Julie Conroy, Research Director for Aite Group's Retail Banking & Payments practice covering fraud, data security, anti-money laundering, and compliance issues. "Companies like IdentityMind, with a demonstrated track record of innovation incorporating advanced technologies, are at the forefront of helping financial service firms increase efficiencies and detection."
Key 2018 milestones included:
- Global Growth: IdentityMind grew its client base by over 165% across 45 countries. Clients spanned a diverse set of industries including FinTech, Banking, Digital Marketplaces, Payments, Traditional Financial Institutions, Internet Lending, Money Service Businesses, Digital Payments and e-Commerce.
- Next Generation Compliance Technology. IdentityMind launched version 2.0 of its platform. It is the first true user-centric risk-based approach to Anti Money Laundering and Risk, representing a leap forward in the use of digital identities for meeting compliance requirements and mitigating risk. It enables clients' compliance and risk analysts and officers to truly implement a risk-based approach upon the understanding of the user behind a digital transaction.
- The IdentityMind RegTech Webstore - RegTech for everyone. It is the first actual on-demand store for regulatory functions. It offers small and medium organizations access to IdentityMind's award-winning platform functionality in a self service model.
- Community. IdentityMind is proud to engage with meaningful social causes. IdentityMind partnered with AirTM™ to protect their P2P ecosystem aiding humanitarian crisis in Venezuela; and launched a program to aid in the fight against human trafficking.
- Innovation: The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted two additional digital identities patents: (1) the use of digital identities to alert individuals when their identities are at risk (Patent 9,888,007); and (2) the use of identity graphs to uncover risk in businesses (Patent 10,037,533).
- Preparing for tomorrow's regulations. One of the guiding principles of IdentityMind is to build technology that prepares financial institutions to meet the regulations of today and tomorrow. For instance, the IdentityMind platform was the only vendor that provided full coverage to its clients, on day-one, to screen against the cryptocurrency addresses added to the OFAC's SDN (Office of Foreign Access Controls - Special Designated Nationals) list. In 2017 IdentityMind was granted a patent on the use of digital identities for detecting sanctioned individuals associated with cryptocurrencies (Patent 9,852,427).
- Key Awards and Industry Accolades. IdentityMind was the recipient of numerous industry awards including: (1) Silicon Review's "50 Best Companies to Watch 2018", (2) Medici Top 21- RegTech Awards: Americas Winners, (3) 2018 Oracle Innovation Winner, (4) The RegTech 100 for the 2nd consecutive year, (5) CIO Review's 50 most promising FinTech Solution Providers. (4) Garrett Gafke named as Most Influential CEO of the Year 2018 - Digital Risk Management.
- Industry Analyst Recognition. IdentityMind was included in several reports from well-known Analyst firms including: (1) recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner's "Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Corroboration"; (2) "IDC Innovator in Identity Proofing Solutions"; (3) Leading AML Advanced Analytics Vendor in AITE Group's "The AML of Tomorrow: Here Today"; (4) "Sample Vendor" in Gartner's "Hype Cycle for Identity and Access Management Technologies"; and (5) "Sample Vendor" in Gartner's "Hype Cycle for Digital Banking Transformation".
- Expanded Partner Ecosystem. IdentityMind continued to build its data and technology partner ecosystem including: Cyphertrace for blockchain analysis; Círculo de Crédito - Credit Bureau in Mexico for identity data verification; Medici Solutions for identity data validation in Mexico and biometrics; The expansion of KYC2020 for additional coverage on sanctioned lists worldwide; RCN (Ripio Credit Network) for providing KYC and AML at the protocol level; DarkOwl for dark web vulnerabilities; AuthenticID for additional document verification, and Oracle for global cloud services.
Resources
- Trusted Digital Identities: Creating a common framework for Proofing, Monitoring and Trusting Identities
- Master Today's Regulations and Be Prepared for Tomorrow's
- Fighting Child Trafficking: How Anti Money Laundering STOPS Bad Actors
- IdentityMind 2.0 Platform Intro Video
About IdentityMind
IdentityMind, creator of Trusted Digital Identities (TDIs), offers a SaaS-based platform for online risk management and compliance automation. We help companies reduce client onboarding fraud and transaction fraud, and enhance AML compliance, sanctions screening, and KYC compliance. IdentityMind continuously builds, validates, and risk scores digital identities through electronic DNA (eDNA™) technology) to ensure global business safety and compliance from customer onboarding and throughout the customer lifecycle. We securely track the entities involved in each transaction (e.g. consumers, merchants, cardholders, payment wallets, and alternative payment methods) to build payment identity reputations and allow companies to identify and reduce potential fraud, evaluate merchant account applications, onboard accounts, enable identity verification services, and identify potential money laundering.
Please send media inquiries to pr(at)identitymind(dot)com
© 2019 IdentityMind. All rights reserved. IdentityMind and the IdentityMind logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of IdentityMind in the United States and other countries. All other brand, service or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or owners.
SOURCE IdentityMind, Inc.
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST