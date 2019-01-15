Millennial Borrowers Taking Out Larger FHA Loans to Compete for Limited Inventory, Latest Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker Finds

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 09:02 AM EST
Millennial homebuyers are taking out larger FHA-backed mortgage loans year-over-year, according to November data from the Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™. Twenty-six percent of all closed loans to members of the generation in November were for FHA loans, with an average loan size of $186,454, up from $178,862 in November 2017 and $170,167 in November 2016. Comparatively, Conventional loans accounted for 69 percent of closed loans made to Millennial borrowers during the same period, with an average loan amount of $211,268. Additionally, two percent of loans were for VA loans and three percent were unspecified.
FHA loans were more likely to be used by borrowers to purchase a home (95 percent), with just five percent of these type of loans going toward a refinance. Among conventional loans, 88 percent were for purchases and 11 percent were for refinances.
“November data from the Millennial Tracker shows that Millennial borrowers are taking out larger FHA mortgages and spending more on a home than in the past,” said Joe Tyrrell, executive vice president of corporate strategy for Ellie Mae. “For example, the average home appraisal value based on closed FHA loans for November 2018 in the San Francisco region was $562,479 compared to $523,192 a year ago at this same time, and up from $438,694 in 2016. We are seeing that as inventory remains relatively slim, borrowers are not waiting to buy an affordable home and are instead increasing their loan amount to purchase what is available on the market.”
Across the country, borrowers are taking out much larger FHA loans compared to previous years. Highlighted averages for major metro areas include:
|Market
|
Avg. Loan Amount
(Nov. 2018)
|
Avg. FHA Loan Amount
(Nov. 2018)
|
Avg. Home Appraisal Value (for FHA Loans)
(Nov. 2018)
|
Avg. Loan Amount
(Nov. 2017)
|
Avg. FHA Loan Amount
(Nov. 2017)
|
Avg. Home Appraisal Value (for FHA Loans)
(Nov. 2017)
|San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward
|$642,877
|$505,871
|$562,479
|$523,633
|$460,853
|$523,192
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim
|$479,362
|$442,569
|$479,091
|$442,015
|$389,031
|$425,517
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass./N.H.
|$376,481
|$353,680
|$379,897
|$367,733
|$343,219
|$370,635
|Washington, D.C.-Arlington-Alexandria
|$351,631
|$313,168
|$331,633
|$334,156
|$283,584
|$305,467
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
|$221,962
|$194,630
|$207,841
|$205,667
|$178,335
|$189,715
Additional findings from the November 2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker include:
- Men were listed as the primary borrower for 56 percent of FHA loans, women were listed on 35 percent, and nine percent were unspecified
- It took an average of 43 days to close both FHA and Conventional loans across the country, compared to the average of 42 days for all loans
- In November, 89 percent of all loans closed by Millennials were for purchases, with just 10 percent for refinances
- Interest rates on all loans rose to 5.1 percent, the highest percentage point since Ellie Mae started tracking this data in 2016, up from 4.96 percent in October, and up from 4.17 percent a year ago
- The average FHA loan borrower FICO score was 680 and the average score for those who opted for Conventional loans was 744
Ellie
Mae® (NYSE: ELLI) is the leading cloud-based
platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. The Ellie Mae
Millennial Tracker is an interactive online tool that provides access to
up-to-date demographic data about this new generation of homebuyers. It
mines data from a robust sampling of approximately 80 percent of all
closed mortgages dating back to 2014 that were initiated on Ellie Mae’s
Encompass® all-in-one mortgage management solution. Given the
size of this sample and Ellie Mae’s market share, it is a strong proxy
of Millennial mortgage indicators across the country. Searches can be
tailored by borrower geography, age, gender, marital status, FICO score
and amortization type.
For more information, visit http://elliemae.com/millennial-tracker.
ABOUT THE ELLIE MAE MILLENNIAL TRACKER
The Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker focuses on Millennial mortgage applications during specific time periods. Ellie Mae defines Millennials as applicants born between the years 1980 and 1999. New data is updated on the first Monday of every month for two months prior. The Millennial Tracker is a subset of our Origination Insight Report, which details aggregated, anonymized data pulled from Ellie Mae’s Encompass origination platform. Additional information regarding the Origination Insight Report can be found at http://elliemae.com/resources/origination-insight-reports. News organizations have the right to reuse this data, provided that Ellie Mae, Inc. is credited as the source.
ABOUT ELLIE MAE
Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, reduce origination costs, and shorten the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call 877.355.4362 to learn more.
© 2019 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, Mavent®, Velocify®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005110/en/
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST