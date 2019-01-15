Japanese and Israeli Business Leaders Collaborate on AI-Powered Industry 4.0

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 09:02 AM EST
JERUSALEM, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiroshi Otsuka, Japanese industry leader and head of Musashi Seimitsu corporation, partly owned by Honda Motor Co, and Ran Poliakine, Israeli technology pioneer and founder of Poliakine Innovation, are partnering to develop artificial intelligence applications that will enable the future of Industry 4.0. The international partnership will be signed during the Economy summit held today in Jerusalem with the presence of Japan and Israel Governmental ministers of Economy.
Japan-based Musashi and Israeli-based Innovation Center have declared a partnership to develop AI applications that will enable the future of Industry 4.0. Musashi organization, a global leader in powertrain parts manufacturing with more than 30 global manufacturing plants including differential assemblies, transmission gears, camshafts as well as Linkage and suspension parts, has joined forces with Ran Poliakine, head of the Jerusalem-based Innovation Center that brings together great technological minds in the area of Artificial Intelligence, SW engineering, HW engineering, mathematics and physics.
"Industry 4.0 represents the fourth technology revolution and introduces the smart factory: a new world of disruptive innovation that is analogous to the internet revolution and driven by AI where machines are communicating and cooperating with each other and humans in real-time," said Mr. Cohen of the Israeli Ministry of Commerce. "Bringing together the very best of technology and innovation from forward-thinking companies in Israel and Japan enables fast acceleration towards the dawn of this very exciting new technological era."
The partnership, for example will engage in the mutual development of an Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) for Industrial use. The Innovation Center will develop solutions to disrupt manufacturing and production domains, therefore providing a safer and more efficient environment that will enhance the global value chain.
"In a complex and evolving industry, AI is a key component that will lead us into the future," said Hiroshi Otsuka. "I am enthusiastic to engage in a global role, partnering with Ran on the development of artificial intelligence and visual inspection applications."
"Our relationship will convene established industrial players with new AI innovators to optimize the opportunities Industry 4.0 will deliver on a global scale," said Ran Poliakine. "It is an honor to work alongside Hiroshi and his capable team, combining the best of both worlds and to underscore values and expertise that define the meaning of collaboration."
About Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd
Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. ("Musashi") is a TSE listed company (TYO: 7220) with $2.3 billion revenue, 80 years of history, and 16,000 employees in 12 different countries. Musashi manufactures Power Train parts—including differential assemblies, transmission gears, and camshafts—as well as linkage and suspension parts like ball joints and arm assemblies.
In 2016, Musashi acquired European base "Hay Holdings" and renamed it by adding the "Musashi" brand to every subsidiary of the company name. this act accelerated the synergies advanced the introduction of Musashi brand to the region.
About Poliakine Innovation
Serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine founded successful companies like Illumigyn, Wellsense, nanoX Technologies and Powermat Technologies, the original wireless charging solution. Mr. Poliakine is passionate about "using technology for good," and his Jerusalem-based Innovation Center brings together great technological minds in artificial intelligence, engineering, mathematics, and physics.
Media Contact: Amy Farrell, 617-366-7149, [email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japanese-and-israeli-business-leaders-collaborate-on-ai-powered-industry-4-0--300778493.html
SOURCE Ran Poliakine
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST