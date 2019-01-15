Smartsheet Acquires Slope to Enhance Creative Content Review, Proofing and Approval Capabilities

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, today announced that it has acquired Seattle-based TernPro, Inc., makers of Slope, an application that makes it easy for teams to collaborate on and manage creative work. With the integration of Slope, Smartsheet will enable users to review, proof and comment on content in the core application, in addition to offering standalone solutions to solve complex marketing and creative workflows.

“The acquisition of Slope will strengthen our leadership position in the collaborative work management category by adding the ability to collaborate on everything from videos to documents directly in Smartsheet,” said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. “This is relevant to workflows in a wide range of use cases and industries, including marketing and creative work, and supports our vision to empower everyone to more effectively plan, track, automate, and report on work, regardless of technical skill level.”

Launched in 2016, Slope combines robust project management with capabilities like proofing, version control, and real-time collaboration, enabling people and organizations to increase efficiency, improve communication, and produce higher quality content. Slope has over 100 customers across marketing, finance, retail and other industries.

In the coming months, the integration of Slope technology will enhance the Smartsheet platform in a few key ways. Most notably, Slope’s intuitive content review and proofing functionality will let Smartsheet users provide feedback on images, videos, documents and other content, enabling a broad set of powerful use cases that drive collaboration and fit seamlessly into existing workflows.

Slope will also drive the creation of a set of Smartsheet Accelerators built specifically to solve mission critical marketing and creative development workflows. Accelerators are packaged solutions designed to help customers execute faster and be more successful with high-impact, repeatable use cases.

The Slope team, including co-founders Dan Bloom and Brian Boschè, have joined Smartsheet.

“We created Slope to solve the slow, inefficient process of planning creative projects, tracking progress, collecting feedback, and getting approvals from the right stakeholders,” said Bloom. “We realized in talking to Smartsheet that they are uniquely able to expose what we’ve built to more people, across more use cases, in more geographies around the world. We’re excited to get started.”

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a leading cloud-based platform for work execution, empowering organizations to plan, capture, track, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes. Smartsheet empowers collaboration, drives better decision making, and accelerates innovation for over 77,000 customers in 190 countries. Smartsheet complements existing enterprise investments by deeply integrating with applications from Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, Atlassian, and many others. Smartsheet has been recognized by 451 Research for exceptional technology innovation and positioned as a leader in the Forrester Wave™ evaluation of Collaborative Work Management Tools for the Enterprise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s acquisition of TernPro, Inc. and the expectations about integrating Slope into Smartsheet and its product portfolio, Smartsheet’s merger and acquisition strategy, growth and growth plans, anticipated expansion, expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “continue,” “could,” “plans,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: realizing the benefit of acquisitions, our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain employees, our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on or realize the benefits of potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005492/en/