Banking Software Provider Excubia Deploys Digital Signing Service for Cost Savings, Latency Reduction, Decreased Reliance on Relay Servers and More

|January 15, 2019 09:04 AM EST
BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GMO GlobalSign (www.globalsign.com), a global Certificate Authority and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that banking software provider, Excubia, is now a Digital Signing Service (DSS) customer. Originally a user of GlobalSign's hosted Hardware Security Module (HSM) solution, Excubia transitioned to the DSS offering earlier this year. With the cloud-based service, Excubia is seeing a decrease in signing times, a substantial reduction in latency and decreased reliance on relay servers – all while realizing cost savings and without having to make significant code changes.
Excubia is an ESIGN-compliant document exchange, signing and chat platform tailored to the specific needs of financial institutions. The platform facilitates digital interaction between banks and consumers from loan application through origination and beyond. Excubia is taking advantage of DSS' high throughput, enabling signatures to be applied instantly and at multiple times throughout a document.
"HSM solutions certainly have their benefits, however the costs to continue on that path were adding up, so a switch to GlobalSign's digital signing service made a lot of sense for us," said Excubia's Chief Technology Officer Bryan Reaves. "With DSS, latency has been reduced by 40 percent and I'm no longer worried about our relay server and the hosted HSM being single points of failure. Overall I am extremely pleased with this solution."
DSS is a highly scalable, cloud-based offering that enables users to deploy digital signatures into any application with one simple REST API integration. This means all supporting cryptographic components, including signing certificates, key management, timestamping server, and OCSP or CRL service, are provided in one API call with minimal development or overhead needed and no on-premises hardware to manage.
Fintech's growing interest in digital signing solutions
From simple banking transactions to loans, mortgages, insurance policies and more, the laws for electronic signatures such as the Fair Lending Act in the U.S. and eIDAS in Europe, GlobalSign's DSS is becoming extremely attractive to financial technology companies as the days of the 'wet signature' continue to wane. Some of the world's largest banks are now implementing digital signatures to reduce friction around document management and contract signing between them and corporate customers. In addition, by not complying with these new laws, businesses could be at risk for tremendous fines – making solutions like DSS even more necessary.
"We're extremely pleased with how well DSS has been working for Excubia. A feature-rich and collaborative digital signature service, it is an ideal solution that removes serious concerns such as single points of failure all while providing cost savings," said Lila Kee, General Manager, Americas, GlobalSign.
She added, "Excubia is just one of a growing number of customers in the Fintech space, and other markets, that have either deployed DSS or are currently testing it. The interest and growth are real, especially in the last several quarters worldwide, and in fact, our DSS sales and inquiries in 2018 increased more than 400 percent across the globe. As a result, we are very bullish about the future of this offering."
About Excubia
Excubia Solutions is an innovative fintech startup developing solutions to facilitate secure document exchange, digital document signing, electronic workflow management, and automated customer outreach for banks, credit unions, private lenders, and other financial services firms. Through high scalability, strong security, and systems efficiency, our solutions provide a powerful communication channel between financial institutions and end users throughout the world. Learn more about Excubia Solutions at https://www.excubia.com.
About GMO GlobalSign
GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators around the world to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the Internet of Everything (IoE). The company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.
About GMO Cloud KK
GMO Cloud K.K. (TSE: 3788) is a full-service IT infrastructure provider focused on cloud solutions. Established as a hosting company in 1996, the company has managed servers for more than 130,000 businesses and now has 6,500 sales partners throughout Japan. In February of 2011, the company launched GMO Cloud to enhance its focus on cloud-based solutions. Since 2007, the company has also grown its GlobalSign SSL security brand through offices in Belgium, U.K., U.S., China and Singapore. For more information, visit http://ir.gmocloud.com/english/.
About GMO Internet Group
GMO Internet Group is an Internet services industry leader, developing and operating Japan's most widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment solutions. The Group also includes the world's largest online FX trading platform, as well as online advertising, Internet media, and cryptocurrency related services. GMO Internet, Inc. (TSE: 9449) is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.gmo.jp/en/.
Media Relations Contact:
Amy Krigman
GlobalSign
Public Relations Manager
Phone: 603-570-7091
Email: [email protected]
