24 Hour Fitness Moves To Transform The Culture Of Fitness

January 15, 2019
Preceded by 35 years dedicated to transforming lives through fitness, 24 Hour Fitness is introducing a refreshing new approach to achieve personalized results that stick—a game-changer for the fitness industry. The time has come for a behavior change solution—Americans understand the importance of fitness to their health and ability to achieve what they want in life, yet many still struggle to fit it into their daily lives or create lasting results. The key to the solution lies within a powerful combination of science, technology and 12,000 fitness professionals and group exercise instructors brought together to personalize fitness for everyone.
BodyPump is one of the many popular group exercise programs available at 24 Hour Fitness clubs nationwide.
From Olympic athletes to weekend warriors, busy parents with time-crunched schedules and everyone in between, 24 Hour Fitness continues to up its game with the goal of helping people of all ages and abilities get the results they want. This mission has led to the reinvention of a new member fitness experience delivering more personalized and results-focused guidance wrapped in a simple message: Your Results. Your Way. https://youtu.be/i5RK0fOFkPE
The first innovative program elements launched include:
The 24 Hour Fitness® Fit Plan
- A free fitness appointment and discussion with a fitness professional—providing a great workout including exercises that match your goals, coaching on proper form and technique, and developing a personalized 7-day plan to jump start your fitness routine and ensure you’re comfortable and confident inside and outside of the club.
- Design and delivery of a complimentary personalized 7-day fitness plan—for the first critical week of a member’s fitness journey. It includes digital guidance, content tailored to the member’s interests, workouts and class suggestions.
- Fit Plan set up, instantly available through 24GO—delivered through the 24 Hour Fitness mobile app into the member’s mobile phone, along with schedules, reminders, and instructions about what to do each day both inside and outside the club.
- 24GO® mobile app video “how to” guidance—leaving no doubt about how to do each workout in any location.
- Progress tracking and sharing—Members can now track their progress through the 24GO mobile app and their own fitness tracker as well as share progress with their personal trainer, family and friends to celebrate each milestone.
The 24 Hour Fitness Daily Workout Challenge
Delivered nationally each day to everyone through the 24GO mobile app, in the club and on the web—sure to inspire universal conversation about the workout, overcoming fitness challenges and more. It’s part of a full digital library of workouts to do with fitness pals, in the club or on the go.
The 24 Hour Fitness Difference
This revolutionary approach to a personalized fitness experience is seamlessly incorporated into all 24 Hour Fitness activities to ensure each member’s club visit is personalized every time.
- With the 24GO free custom coaching platform/app, members have guidance to work-out anytime, anywhere so they stay focused on fitness and achieve the results they want.
- Group Exercise Classes: As one of the world’s leading group fitness providers, there are countless cycle, swim, and other group exercise options that spark motivation for each member’s personalized fitness experience.
Personal Training and a host of small group and
specialty athletic training programs—designed for the community
experience with members rising to new challenges and celebrating their
achievements together.
- Exclusive U.S. Olympic Committee Certified Trainers and Spartan-Certified Coaches add further professional expertise to a trainer’s ability to help members achieve their fitness goals—for aspiring Olympic-level athletes or that first or next Spartan Race.
- Free Group Exercise Class events. Multiple times monthly, nationwide in-club events invite everyone—members and non-members alike—to experience clubs and group exercise programs.
- Free Quarterly Training Day events provide members and non-members a 30-minute experience with a personal trainer to ask questions, learn new moves and explore ways to refresh fitness progress.
How Science Can Help Create Healthy Habits: Behavior Change For Good Initiative (BCFG) In Partnership With 24 Hour Fitness
A key element to the 24 Hour Fitness mission is BCFG’s StepUp Program. Led by Angela Duckworth, Professor of Psychology in the Penn School of Arts and Sciences, and Katherine Milkman, Professor of Operations, Information and Decisions at the Wharton School, a world-class scientific team, including Nobel laureates and members of the National Academy of Sciences, unite to test and improve a behavior change program focused on improving people’s daily health decisions with the end goal of building healthy habits. All adult members and future members of 24 Hour Fitness (18+ years of age) are eligible to participate and can register for this free program by visiting https://stepupfitness.org.
“We want to help people achieve their fitness goals with exercise habits that last,” said Professor Duckworth, Co-Director of BCFG. “The StepUp Program tests the best ideas of our scientific team on how to make behavior change stick. By finding ways to help people build lasting, positive habits, behavioral science has the potential to radically improve health outcomes—and more.”
“We can now deliver a formidable combination of personalization, technology and science to every member that also reshapes the entire health and fitness industry,” stated Chris Roussos, CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. “Science can impact long-term behavior change of the global population and will ultimately reinforce our new strategy to create healthier, happier people.”
About 24 Hour Fitness
Celebrating 35 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness transforms lives every day through fitness with a mission to create a healthier, happier world. Wrapped within the company’s vision to change 24 million lives by 2024, a vibrant team of 12,000 fitness professionals and group exercise instructors nationwide share their passion for people in a welcoming club community that offers support and celebrates member successes every day. Opening new clubs on average at the brisk pace of one every few weeks, 24 Hour Fitness is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and serves nearly 4 million members in more than 420 clubs nationwide.
To learn more about us and to find the club nearest you, visit www.24hourfitness.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005186/en/
