Hard Rock International Selects OpenTable As Its Official Restaurant Reservation Partner

January 15, 2019 09:05 AM EST
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International has partnered with OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online reservations. The strategic partnership enhances Hard Rock Cafe's superior hospitality and provides guests with the enhanced convenience of booking reservations online in all U.S. and European company-owned cafe locations. A key benefit of the partnership permits Hard Rock Cafe to promote key restaurant events and programs to the OpenTable diner network, which seats more than 27 million diners per month, bringing greater visibility to its programs throughout the year.
"Hard Rock International maintains 184 cafes that are visited by more than 79 million guests each year, therefore, delivering exceptional hospitality is of great importance for the brand," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "Selecting OpenTable as our official restaurant reservation partner provides us with the tools and insights needed to better connect with our guests and customize their experience, whether they want to alert us to special occasions or request a table under their favorite artist's memorabilia."
The partnership with OpenTable enables Hard Rock Cafe locations to streamline table management and provide accurate, consistent wait times based on real time table availability, further enhancing the guest experience. OpenTable's GuestCenter product also enables Hard Rock Cafe to easily keep track of guest preferences, special requests and dietary preferences, ensuring that all guests receive a personalized and memorable experience.
"We're honored that Hard Rock Cafe has selected OpenTable to help fans around the globe reserve the perfect table at their must visit destination restaurants," said Eric Yusefzadeh, Vice President, Enterprise & Global Hotels Group at OpenTable. "We're happy to help Hard Rock Cafe elevate hospitality with our flagship restaurant management product GuestCenter and grow business through the power of the OpenTable global diner network."
Those looking to dine at their favorite Hard Rock Cafe can make a reservation by visiting the Hard Rock Cafe local website pages, OpenTable's app or website.
For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, please visit www.hardrock.com.
Hard Rock International
With venues in 75 countries, including 184 cafes, 27 hotels and 12 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise and Hard Rock Live performance venues. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Atlantic City, Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, Orlando, Shenzhen and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Piccadilly Circus and Oxford Street in the United Kingdom, Djerba, Tunisia, Gran Canaria, Spain, and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, London, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.
About OpenTable
OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, seating more than 27 million diners per month via online reservations across more than 48,000 restaurants. The OpenTable network connects restaurants and diners, helping diners discover and book the perfect table and helping restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back. The OpenTable service enables diners to see which restaurants have available tables, select a restaurant based on verified diner reviews, menus, and other helpful information, and easily book a reservation. In addition to the company's website and mobile apps, OpenTable powers online reservations for nearly 600 partners, including many of the Internet's most popular global and local brands. For restaurants, the OpenTable hospitality solutions enable them to manage their reservation book, streamline their operations, and enhance their service levels. Since its inception in 1998, OpenTable has seated over 1.8 billion diners via online reservations around the world. OpenTable is headquartered in San Francisco and has bookable restaurants in more than 20 countries, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. Restaurants are available for reservations in Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish languages.
