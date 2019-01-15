Bitnami Offers Popular Application with Managed Database Configuration in Azure Marketplace

|By PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitnami, the leading provider of application packaging, is excited to announce the availability of WordPress and Drupal pre-configured with support for Azure Database for MariaDB in the Azure Marketplace. Bitnami has collaborated with the Azure Database Services team to deliver packages that make it much easier for companies to deploy enterprise configurations of these popular and widely used applications to Microsoft Azure.
Deploying one of these new 'Bitnami Certified' application packages enables companies to realize the benefits of stability, security, and simplicity, while harnessing the power of a fully managed Azure database. The result is the ability to scale quickly and reach global distribution without worrying about costly downtime.
"The new Bitnami packages significantly improves enterprise productivity by reducing the effort involved in packaging and deploying complex multi-tier architectures, while offering guaranteed high-availability, security, and dynamic scale with Azure OSS Database services," said Sudhakar Sannakkayala, General Manager, Azure Data engineering. "Our customers can now simply scroll through the Azure Marketplace, select an offering, and click 'launch' to deploy one of these applications."
"Bitnami has worked with the Azure Database team to create packages that deliver the reliability, security and ease of use of Bitnami Certified applications and the flexibility and power of Azure," said Bitnami Vice President of Business Development and Sales Pete Catalanello. "Because Bitnami optimizes packaging for Azure, it is easy to utilize platform services such as databases, auto-scaling, and load-balancing. The combination of Bitnami and Azure delivers what customers say they care about most."
A long-term Microsoft partner, Bitnami provides a wide range of pre-packaged, easy to deploy open-source applications and development stacks to the Azure Marketplace. It supports Microsoft enterprise customers in multi-tier environments in numerous ways, and actively works with the Azure Database team to provide enterprise solutions and promote best practices. Other multi-tier Bitnami solutions for Azure include:
- Stacksmith, which enables enterprises to package their own multi-tier applications for Azure and AKS. Users can define best practices once and enforce them when packaging and updating. This includes configuration requirements for the use of Azure Databases for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MariaDB.
- Kubeapps, an open-source web-based interface for discovering and provisioning applications on a Kubernetes cluster. Microsoft has partnered with Bitnami to integrate Kubeapps with Open Service Broker for Azure. With Kubeapps, users can create and present Helm charts that leverage Azure-native PaaS services as part of the architecture.
With this combination, a user could deploy an application tier on AKS and an Azure Database backend to achieve a highly-scalable application with a highly available database. They could then use Stacksmith to maintain and update these applications with their PaaS service integrations going forward.
Bitnami continues to expand the scope and number of enterprise solutions to make it ever easier for users to set up and deploy complex environments that leverage first party Azure services. For a closer look at these multi-tier enterprise solutions, register for the Create an Application-Centric DevOps Experience with Stacksmith and Azure OSS Database Services webinar. To access the new WordPress or Drupal packages, visit the Azure Marketplace.
About Bitnami
Bitnami provides packaged applications for any platform. The Bitnami application automation platform delivers and maintains a catalog of 130+ ready-to-run server applications and development environments in partnership with the world's leading cloud providers including Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle, driving over 1.3 million deployments per month. Bitnami is helping to shape the future of software deployment via its leadership role in the evolution of the Kubernetes ecosystem, including being the authors and maintainers of Kubeless and Kubeapps projects and major contributors to helm. Based in San Francisco and with offices around the world, Bitnami is a privately held, rapidly growing company. For more information, visit https://www.bitnami.com, or follow us on Twitter (@Bitnami) and Facebook.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitnami-offers-popular-application-with-managed-database-configuration-in-azure-marketplace-300778232.html
SOURCE Bitnami
