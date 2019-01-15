Launch of Consumer Health Intelligence Service Onegevity Combines Blood, Genome and Microbiome Analysis for Personalized Health and Wellness

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019 09:05 AM EST
Today marks the official launch of Onegevity Health as a new consumer health intelligence company, which combines a multi-omic artificial intelligence (AI) platform with consumer-friendly products and digital services. Onegevity will provide a comprehensive molecular portrait and customized recommendations for an individual’s health based on integrated analysis of longitudinal blood, genetics, and gut microbiome profiles.
Onegevity introduces its first product, GutBio™, a groundbreaking home test that helps consumers improve gut health. (Photo: Onegevity)
Based in New York, Onegevity was founded by scientific pioneers Drs. Joel Dudley and Chris Mason, along with Thorne CEO Paul Jacobson. Onegevity delivers science-based, consumer-friendly recommendations for customized nutrition, clinically-studied supplements and pre- and pro-biotics to improve health outcomes. The company’s first product, GutBioTM, combines its advanced Metagenome+TM sequencing technology with AI-based personalized insights and recommendations to help individuals manage and improve gut health. Onegevity will expand services later this year to include whole-genome sequencing and blood testing plus personalized products and services for skin health, cognition, heart health, and sports performance.
Onegevity is working exclusively with partner company Drawbridge Health in the development of the OneDrawTM blood sampling system to enable a convenient and nearly painless blood testing experience across multiple applications in the Onegevity product line.
“Our mission is to empower any individual seeking better health with the best science emerging from personalized health research,” said Dudley. “Our approach is to put individuals at the center of control of their health journey with direct access to convenient molecular diagnostics and intelligent digital analytics to develop personalized and highly-actionable plans towards chosen health goals.”
“We aim to build a radically different relationship with our customers compared to companies on the market today,” said Jacobson. “Several companies today seem to profit off the backs of their customers by making deals on customer data where the economics of those deals tend to flow only in the company’s favor. Our model is that we only profit when we help customers achieve better health, and if we find opportunities to profit from data, we will be completely transparent with our customers and split the economics in a way that rewards the customer.”
Onegevity will leverage partner company Thorne’s network of 35,000 physicians to offer convenient testing and powerful analytical tools to improve preventative care and lower healthcare costs for their patients.
“In the short term, Onegevity will help fill a void for people managing gut health issues such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) through testing, data analytics, and user-friendly, data-driven health recommendations,” said Jacobson. “In the long term, Onegevity’s technology will help reduce healthcare costs and improve outcomes for doctors and consumers through a data-driven, personalized approach to preventative health.”
“Ten years ago, genetic and microbiome sequencing were isolated to advanced research groups and the ultrawealthy at costs in excess of $50,000 and provided limited insights,” said Dr. Mason, who is a co-founder, equity stakeholder, and consultant for Onegevity. “Today, our platform may open up best-in-class health and wellness to anyone and everyone with utility for the data. We give customers access to molecular details, digital health paths, and data analytics in an actionable manner that results in tangible solutions to improve quantifiable health outcomes. It is each person’s right to know as much as possible about his or her health, right down to each base pair, methyl group, and molecule, and we firmly believe this will become the new model to better understand, diagnose, and treat disease.”
About Our Scientific Team
Dr. Joel Dudley is a Professor of Genetics and Genomic Sciences, Endowed Chair of Biomedical Data Science, and founding Director of the Institute for Next Generation Healthcare at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. His work published in more than 150 peer-reviewed publications is focused at the nexus of -omics, digital health, artificial intelligence (AI), scientific wellness, and healthcare delivery. In 2014, he was named one of the 100 most creative people in business by Fast Company magazine. Dr. Dudley received a BS in Microbiology from Arizona State University and an MS and PhD in Biomedical Informatics from Stanford University School of Medicine.
Dr. Chris Mason is an Associate Professor of Physiology and Biophysics at Weill Cornell Medicine, where he is also Director of the WorldQuant Initiative for Quantitative Prediction and lead for Precision Metagenomics. His >150 published papers have pioneered new biochemical and computational methods in next-generation sequencing, detection of DNA and RNA modifications, and metagenome profiling, working closely with the NIST/FDA to build global genomics standards and NASA for multi-omic models. He was named one of the “Brilliant Ten” scientists by Popular Science, called “The Genius of Genetics” by 92Y, and featured as a TEDMED and WORLD.MINDS speaker. He held an NIH’s Transformative RO1 Award, a Pershing Square Sohn Cancer Research Alliance award, a Hirschl-Weill- Caulier Career Scientist Award, the Vallee Scholar Award, the WorldQuant Foundation Scholar Award, and the CDC Honor Award for Standardization of Clinical Testing.
Dr. Bodi Zhang was a Research Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at Tufts University and specialized in drug discovery and autoimmune skin diseases.
Dr. Zhang has published more than 40 peer-reviewed papers, including papers in top journals such as Nature Review Drug Discovery and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, USA. Dr. Zhang received his Ph.D. from Tufts University, Master of Public Health from Harvard University and his medical degree from Peking University, China.
About Thorne
Thorne is a health and technology company that is disrupting prevention and wellness. By combining dietary and lifestyle recommendations with nutritional supplement intervention, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. Thorne provides at-home biomarker tests to bring the doctor to the consumer’s home. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne’s technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take.
Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content. Thorne is currently collaborating on a series of clinical trials with Mayo Clinic, using tools of molecular assessment and nutrient-based supportive care. These efforts span across a range of applications, such as sports concussion, cognition in aging, Parkinson’s disease, ketogenic nutrition, cancer supportive care, irritable bowel syndrome, athletic performance, and others. Thorne is a proud partner of a number of U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon. Thorne is one of the fastest growing supplement companies and is rated the top practitioner-dispensed brand among 30-40 year-olds. For more information visit www.thorne.com/.
