Year of Growth -- GTL Celebrates Successful 2018

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 09:10 AM EST
RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today highlighted major growth that occurred in 2018; emphasizing a continued commitment to its facility customers, and inmates and their families and loved ones.
"As we wrap up our 29th year in business, GTL continues to make significant investments in our employees, our technologies, and the communities we serve," said Deb Alderson, GTL CEO. "I was honored to come on board this year as GTL's CEO to ensure continued industry-leading service, increased operational efficiency for our customers, and the ability to create impactful, meaningful connections for inmates."
GTL sought to better connect with customers this year through technology webinars focused on improving safety and security within correctional facilities. Mitch Volkart, Director of Intelligence and Security Solutions, conducted a webinar on "Intelligence-Driven Strategies: Creating an Integrated Approach for Justice Agencies," discussing the needs for facilities to implement solutions that deliver actionable intelligence to stop in-facility crimes before they happen and solve them if they occur. Dr. Turner Nashe, Senior Vice President of Education Services, conducted a webinar on "How correctional facilities can attract and develop all-star talent with the right education programs" and discussed how GTL's technology-focused education solutions help facilities grow and retain a multi-generational workforce as well as address areas such as lack of training and career advancement.
To fuel facility safety and security, the GTL Education team made an intense push to make training available for corrections officers and facility staff in 2018, registering by year end almost 100,000 learners on its Inmate Education and Professional Staff Training platforms. In addition, GTL further integrated its Video Relay Service application with its telephone system, increasing security for facilities, to match all the enhanced features of the GTL inmate telephone system. VRS uses video to allow for American Sign Language conversations between a hearing-impaired inmate and hearing-impaired call recipient or between a hearing-impaired inmate and a normal-hearing call recipient.
To better equip corrections professionals with jail management software that is forward-thinking and that simplifies the safe and secure operation of facilities, GTL released the latest version—version 5.6—of its Offender Management System (OMS), featuring 380 feature enhancements.
GTL also bolstered its community corrections offerings this year by teaming with Sentinel Offender Services to offer corrections, probation, parole, and community corrections agencies a wide range of services to use through the entire cycle of incarceration from initial arrest to probation or parole, including Guardian. Guardian, GTL's innovative offender monitoring solution, is a smartphone-based offender tracking program that includes detection, interaction, and reminder features.
"Moving into a new year, we will be looking to expand outreach to our facility customers as well as our friends and family customers," said Darren Wallace, GTL Executive Vice President, Operations. "We closed out 2018 by providing free holiday phone calls to inmates in facilities across the country, accruing almost 1.75 million minutes of call time between inmates and their loved ones."
Looking to 2019 and beyond, GTL is dedicated to offering new innovations and superb service for facilities, inmates, and friends and family members alike. For more information, please visit www.gtl.net.
About GTL
GTL leads the fields of corrections technology, education, and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 2 million inmates in more than 2,500 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including more than 30 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. GTL is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Press Contact: Vinnie Mascarenhas
703-955-3894
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/year-of-growth----gtl-celebrates-successful-2018-300778492.html
SOURCE GTL
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST