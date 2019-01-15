Campaign Monitor Expands into Enterprise Email Market with Acquisitions of Sailthru and Liveclicker

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019 09:30 AM EST
CM Group — a family of marketing technology companies including Campaign Monitor, Delivra and Emma — announced today the acquisitions of Sailthru and Liveclicker, adding nearly $60 million in revenue and 540 new customers, including Bloomberg, Samsung and Fashion Nova. Sailthru, a cross-channel experience management platform, and Liveclicker, a provider of real-time email personalization solutions for marketers, bring easy to use, effective and scalable enterprise solutions to CM Group.
"The CM Group vision is to be the most respected, fastest growing family of marketing technology companies in the world," said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group. “Sailthru and Liveclicker are extraordinary technologies capable of solving important marketing problems, and we will be making additional investments in the businesses to further accelerate their growth. Every company in the CM Group has best-in-class customer retention rates, which is a testament to CM Group’s excellent customer experience and our ability to be a strategic partner. Bringing these brands together makes it possible for us to provide marketers with the ideal solution for their needs as they navigate the complex and rapidly changing environments in which they operate.”
Liveclicker’s ability to deliver live and geographically relevant content allows its customers, including AT&T, Quicken Loans and TJX Companies to connect with consumers without the complexity of legacy solutions or the risk of sharing out-of-date, irrelevant content to subscribers. Sailthru’s customers include TechStyle Fashion Group, Business Insider and other Fortune 500 retailers and publishing enterprises. These organizations use Sailthru to connect and personalize the customer and audience experience across email, web and mobile channels using a combination of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and other data science driven capabilities. Both Liveclicker and Sailthru’s products and product roadmaps will remain in place after the acquisition.
"Sailthru's rapid growth is a testament to the fact that enterprise organizations are ready to move past the legacy marketing clouds," said Cassie Young, chief commercial officer at Sailthru. "Now, as part of the CM Group, our organization will have the resources needed to ensure all enterprise marketers are aware of what is possible with a modern multichannel marketing hub."
“We are thrilled to accelerate our growth and product development efforts by joining a world-class organization like CM Group while maintaining our autonomy as a dynamic, independent brand,” said Xavier Casanova, co-founder and CEO of Liveclicker. “This is great news for Liveclicker and our clients – some of the largest and most sophisticated marketers in the world – as we continue to serve them and our partners. We strongly believe that real-time personalization made simple and scalable will drive the future of email marketing.”
With the acquisitions of Sailthru and Liveclicker, CM Group now has more than 500 employees and over 300,000 customers globally. CM Group’s acquisition of Liveclicker closed in July 2018, and the acquisition of Sailthru was finalized in December 2018. Union Square Advisors LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Sailthru and Atlas served as the financial advisor to Liveclicker.
About CM Group
CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Delivra, Emma, Liveclicker and Sailthru. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, London, New Zealand and Uruguay.
About Liveclicker
Founded in 2008, Liveclicker, a CM Group brand, is a global provider of real-time email personalization solutions for B2C marketers. Since the release of its VideoEmail platform in 2009, marketers have used Liveclicker to captivate consumers and drive program performance. Today, top brands such as Bloomberg, AT&T, MasterCard, Lowe's, Hertz and Samsung rely on the company’s market-leading RealTime Email solution to deliver engaging, personalized messages simply and at scale. For more information, visit www.liveclicker.com or email [email protected].
About Sailthru
Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Business Insider, Refinery29 and Food52, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including Rent the Runway, JustFab and Alex and Ani, trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com.
