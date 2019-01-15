Lone Star Analysis Experienced Significant Revenue Growth While Leading Clients to $12+ Billion in Wins During 2018

|By PR Newswire
|
January 15, 2019 09:30 AM EST
DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lone Star Analysis, a Dallas-based specialist in leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions, experienced record revenue growth while also leading competitive differentiation clients to more than $12 billion in wins during 2018.
"Our successes and new client partnerships in our competitive differentiation line of business have led to growth in other areas and record revenues for Lone Star," said Steve Roemerman, CEO, Lone Star Analysis. "This growth propels Lone Star forward and opens up new opportunities for expanded and concentrated offerings for our customers in the new year."
Lone Star's revenue growth exceeded 25 percent in 2018. A large part of this growth stems from Lone Star's expanded training offerings and the success of the company's competitive differentiation line of business. Lone Star customers enjoyed more than $12 billion in wins last year.
These wins were powered by Lone Star's TruPredict™ technology. TruPredict is a Lone Star technology integrating competitive intelligence, game theory, and behavioral economics into the specifics of a market place competition. TruPredict enables Lone Star to pack more value into tech-enabled engagements for customers.
Lone Star also added more than 20 new customers in 2018, most of which are Global 1000 firms. The competitive differentiation line of business served as the entry point for many of these new customers.
Similar growth is anticipated for 2019.
More information on Lone Star's TruPredict technology to follow later this year.
To learn more about Lone Star, visit: https://lone-star.com/.
About Lone Star Analysis
Lone Star Analysis is a Dallas-based predictive and prescriptive analytics specialist enabling customers to make smarter decisions faster by leveraging data and insights to provide foresight and enhance the decision-making of its customers. Lone Star's TruNavigator® and AnalyticsOSTM software programs provide transparent, auditable and explainable solutions for clients. Additionally, Lone Star applies the right combination of data, people and processes to get results with its 15 years of experience and more than 1,000 subject matter experts, across several industries, including aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, manufacturing and transportation.
For more information on Lone Star, visit http://www.Lone-Star.com.
SOURCE Lone Star Analysis
