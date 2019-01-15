Global Deception Technology Market by Deployment, Organization Size, Services, Deception Stack, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Deception Technology Market - Segmented by Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Organization Size, Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Deception Stack, End User, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Deception technology market is expected to register a CAGR of over 14.88% during the forecast period 2018-2023. The report profiles the services of deception technology, like managed and professional services in various regions.
The deception technology market is expected to grow during the forecasted period, owing to increasing security concerns among government and private bodies to protect their privacy and data.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the market are the rise of APTs and DDOS attacks, the increasing need of effective solution for early detection of attackers by large and medium enterprises, coupled with the rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend within enterprises.
Further, deception technology can aid to identify attackers moving laterally into the network and set off high confidence alert, thus protecting the system. However, lack of awareness about technical threats are some of the factors hindering the growth of Deception Technology Market.
Key Highlights
- Rising Adoption of BYOD & IoT Trends within Enterprises
- North America is the Major Region for the Market
Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Insights
4 Market Dynamics
5 Global Deception Technology Market Segmentation
6 Deception Technology Market Competitive Landscape
7 Deception Technology Market Companies
8 Deception Technology Market Investment Analysis
9 Future of Deception Technology Market
Companies Profiled
- llusive Networks
- TrapX Security
- Smokescreen Technologies
- Attivo Networks Inc.
- Rapid7 LLC
- Ridgeback Network Defense Inc.
- GuardiCore
- Acalvio Technologies Inc.
- CounterCraft
- Percipient Networks
- CyberTrap Software GmbH
- Fidelis Cybersecurity
- LogRhythm Inc.
- WatchGuard Technologies Inc.
- NTT Security
- Cymmetria
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h58rhp/global_deception?w=4
