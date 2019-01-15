SANS Announces Agenda for Norfolk, Virginia Cyber Security Training Event

|By PR Newswire
|

January 15, 2019
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced the agenda for SANS Norfolk 2019 (#SANSNorfolk) taking place March 18-23 in Virginia. The event features courses covering a variety of topics including cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, digital forensics, and security management. Bonus evening talks, including a discussion by security expert David Mashburn "Hunting Highs and Lows", will round out the agenda.
According to David Mashburn (@d_mashburn), "Given resource constraints, especially in smaller teams, you need to show value for the time invested in threat hunting. Join me in Norfolk where I will share my experiences in threat hunting and how to get value out of data that you may already be collecting. I'll discuss my successes and failures along the way, evaluate some of the advice out there, and give some perspective on how the guidance I received worked in my operational environments. My goal is to provide some direction for those starting out, and to add new tools to the toolbox of more experienced hunters."
In addition to his evening talk, Mashburn will teach SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling. This course offers insight into the latest cutting-edge insidious attack vectors, the "oldie-but-goodie" attacks that are still prevalent, and everything in between. It provides a time-tested, step-by-step process for responding to computer incidents, and a detailed description of how attackers undermine systems so security professionals can prepare, detect, and respond to them.
SANS Norfolk 2019 features courses for security professionals at every level. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style course. More seasoned professionals will benefit from courses like SEC573: Automating Information Security with Python, FOR610: Reverse-Engineering Malware: Malware Analysis Tools and Techniques, and MGT512: Security Leadership Essentials for Managers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to test their skills during the Core NetWars Experience March 21 and 22.
For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Norfolk 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/norfolk-2019
About SANS Institute
The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sans-announces-agenda-for-norfolk-virginia-cyber-security-training-event-300778542.html
SOURCE SANS Institute
