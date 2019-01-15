Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market, 2028 - Increasing Demand for Exoskeletons Used for Rehabilitation Therapy with Growing Interest from Insurance Companies

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 10:00 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market, by Value and Volume: Focus on Mode of Operation, End User, Application, Material Type, and Limb Type - Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global wearable robotic exoskeleton market accounted for $127.4 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2028.
The global wearable robotic exoskeleton market has been segmented into four end-users: healthcare, industrial, commercial, and defense. The healthcare end user segment acquired the largest share in 2017 owing to relatively high prices of healthcare exoskeleton devices; however, defense end user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2028.
The need for efficient rehabilitation therapy through machines and robots has led to enormous traction for the wearable robotic exoskeleton market. These advanced technological devices are widely used to restore and augment the normal human movements lost due to neuromuscular disorders. Apart from rehabilitation purpose, the exosuits have comprehensive potential in assistive and body parts support applications due to which these devices have been prominently adopted by elderly people and by manufacturing, construction, and logistics industries.
The wearable robotic technology is still in its growing stage but has an ability to bring wide adoptability for the end-user industries. In the span of three years (2016-2018), the industry has witnessed several product launches and research and development activities. In a nutshell, the ongoing developments underline a change undergoing in the wearable robotics industry with exoskeletons emerging as the next big thing for rehabilitation and assistive applications.
The wearable robotic exoskeleton market witnessed a high growth rate owing to the increasing demand of exoskeletons for rehabilitation, global proliferation of geriatric population, and rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics. Recent innovations and government funding and initiatives in robotic exoskeleton components and services have enabled the robotic exoskeleton technology to reach a wider segment of consumers in the industry.
However, stringent government regulations for exoskeletons and higher cost of production contribute as the major challenges for the market. Increasing popularity of exoskeletons in the industrial sector and growing interest of insurance companies toward exoskeletons for rehabilitation are the major factors, which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in the next five years.
In addition, the wearable robotic exoskeleton market is also classified on the basis of application, material type, and limb type. The global wearable robotic exoskeleton market has been segmented into two material types: hard exoskeleton and soft exoskeleton. The hard exoskeleton segment acquired the largest share in 2017 due to majority of companies developing hard exosuits. However, soft exoskeleton is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2028.
Europe accounted for the highest share of the market in 2017 owing to the maximum number of robotic companies present in the region as well as high government spending in the healthcare segment. However, Asia-Pacific North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period 2018-2028, mainly driven by the increasing focus of nations such as Japan, China, and South Korea on adopting exosuits to cope with the shrinking workforce due to the increasing ratio of aged population by developing exoskeleton technologies to aid the elderly population for not only medical application but also industrial and defense applications.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Overview
1.2 Market Drivers
1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Exoskeletons Used for Rehabilitation Therapy
1.2.2 Proliferation of Geriatric Population, Globally
1.2.3 Rapid Technological Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics
1.3 Market Challenges
1.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations for Exoskeletons
1.3.2 Higher Cost of Production
1.4 Market Opportunities
1.4.1 Increasing Popularity of Exoskeletons in Industrial Sector
1.4.2 Growing Interest of Insurance Companies Toward Exoskeletons for Rehabilitation
1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Developments and Strategies
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies
2.1.3 Product Launch
2.1.4 Partnerships, Agreement Joint Ventures, and Collaborations
2.1.5 Mergers and Acquisitions
2.1.6 Others
2.2 Market Share Analysis
2.3 R&D Analysis of Leading Players, 2015-2017
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Evolution of Exoskeleton and Technological Advancements
3.2 Product Assortment and Pricing Analysis
3.3 Patent Analysis
3.4 Value Chain Analysis
4 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview
5 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton (by Mode of Operation)
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Active
5.3 Passive
6 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton (by End User)
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Healthcare
6.3 Industrial
6.4 Defense
6.5 Commercial
7 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton (by Application)
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Rehabilitation
7.3 Assistive
7.4 Body Parts Support
7.5 Sports
8 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton (by Material Type)
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Hard Exoskeleton
8.3 Soft Exoskeleton
9 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market (by Limb Type)
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Upper Limb
9.3 Lower Limb
9.4 Full Body
10 Global Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton (by Region)
10.1 Market Overview
11 Company Profiles
- ATOUN Inc.
- B-Temia Inc.
- Bionik Laboratories Corporation
- Cyberdyne Inc.
- Daiya Industry Co., Ltd.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
- Focal Meditech BV
- Hocoma AG
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Myomo Inc.
- P&S Mechanics Co. Ltd.
- Parker Hannifin Corporation
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
- Rex Bionics PLC
- AXOSUITS SRL
- Bionic Yantra
- Genrobotic Innovations Pvt Ltd.
- Laevo B.V.
- US Bionics
- Wearable Robotics srl
- WeaRobot
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2p9h5z/wearable_robotic?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearable-robotic-exoskeleton-market-2028---increasing-demand-for-exoskeletons-used-for-rehabilitation-therapy-with-growing-interest-from-insurance-companies-300778465.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST