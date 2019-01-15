Acuity Link and Ensocare Announce Nationwide Partnership to Streamline the Post-Acute Discharge Process Across All Healthcare Settings

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuity Link, a comprehensive non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) communications and logistics management platform provider for all levels of care and modes of transport, and Ensocare, a software solution that automates patient care placements and the discharge process effectively transitioning patients between care settings, today announced a strategic, nation-wide partnership intended to streamline the post-acute discharge process across all healthcare settings. As a result of the new relationship, organizations who choose to rely on the combined applications of both Ensocare and Acuity Link will benefit from advanced communications capabilities that enhance the care experience as patients are graduated to subsequent levels of care.

Acuity Link was founded to directly address the mounting inefficiencies related to hospital and healthcare systems' patient discharge workflow challenges head-on. The company's technology platform leverages proprietary algorithms to select the closest appropriate medical transportation vehicle, advanced mapping integrations to track the vehicle in real-time with live ETAs, automatic time stamps at various stages of the transport via geo-fencing technology, and automated medical necessity form authorizations. In addition, the company's advanced reporting and analytics capabilities generate actionable data related to discharge delays, discharge demand analysis and transportation resources, allowing healthcare organizations to identify patient flow bottlenecks and negative trends before they become problems.

Acuity Link's suite of features improves overall operations for healthcare systems and medical transportation providers by allowing organizations to align patient admission resources with the arrival of the patient, and align the arrival of the most suitable NEMT provider with the patient discharge. This approach has proven to have a substantial impact on patient flow and ultimately, length of stay.

With Ensocare Transition, the company's hospital discharge software solution, case managers and other discharge-focused staff are be able to measurably decrease the time spent on clerical activities, increase the speed at which transfers of care can be achieved, and better match patients with the right post-acute care providers. At the same time that a healthcare provider is being assigned to the patient, Acuity Link's platform will be used to schedule and align in real-time the appropriate transport vehicle and level of care while ensuring for continuous communications with NEMT providers and ambulance crew members. This capability is available for all levels of care and modes of transport.

"Many believe that the complexity and interconnectedness of the healthcare system makes waits and delays in the admission and discharge process inevitable, where in actuality, this is a misconception. Acuity Link was founded to solve the mounting inefficiencies and challenges related to hospital and healthcare systems' patient discharge workflow," said Alex Theoharidis, CEO of Acuity Link. "Through this partnership, we are excited to extend the reach and impact of our offering which, when combined with the Ensocare Transition solution, has the potential to profoundly alter how healthcare organizations approach and manage NEMT communications and logistics management, and subsequently, the operational results generated. This is significant for both our current and future customers."

The partnership between the two companies will offer healthcare organizations a greater degree of personalization and control of the discharge process. Under the terms of the collaboration, Ensocare customers will now have the option to add the Acuity Link software solution and mobile app to their current suite of discharge solutions. In addition, Acuity Link users can supplement their transportation workflows with Ensocare's Transition tool and mobile app, operating independently as its own tool or embedded or integrated within most mainstream EHRs.

"Today's partnership gives healthcare organizations the advanced communications and logistics management tools they can rely on to seamlessly transition their patients to post-acute facilities, in-home care and other settings," said Luis Castillo, president and CEO of Ensocare. "When it came to collaborating with an industry peer on this initiative, Acuity Link was the perfect fit based on the company's experience solving for all modes of transport and all levels of care, unlike traditional rideshare companies which are limited by their models."

About Ensocare

Ensocare, a CQuence Health Group company, is a cloud-based solution suite that began as a single care coordination SaaS solution. Today, we are an end-to-end, service-enabled technology platform designed to help hospitals, health systems, physician groups and payers navigate the value-based environment and beyond. Transition, Ensocare's care placement and referral software, automates the discharge process, effectively transitions patients between care settings and enables coordinated care across the continuum. A growing portfolio of services designed to identify and fill gaps in patient care complement Ensocare's overall mission to coordinate care, engage patients and positively influence outcomes. For more information, visit www.ensocare.com.

About Acuity Link

Acuity Link is a comprehensive communications and logistics management platform that links healthcare systems with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) providers and ambulance crew members for all levels of care and modes of transportation. With Acuity Link's technology, organizations benefit from instant access to the closest available and most suitable transportation resources, reducing bottlenecks that impact patient flow, leading to shorter discharge times, and in turn, enhanced patient care and experience. The company's HIPAA-compliant, customizable, easy-to-use Software-as-a-Service solution can be implemented into any healthcare setting to streamline NEMT and patient flow processes which provides a new level of data critical to enhancing efficiencies within the healthcare ecosystem. This previously unavailable intelligence generates accurate, actionable insights needed to make more informed operational and clinical decisions. For more information about Acuity Link, please visit https://www.acuity-link.net/.

