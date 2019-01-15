NBA, NBPA and 2K Announce Longterm Partnership Expansion

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
January 15, 2019 10:00 AM EST
The National Basketball Association (NBA), National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and 2K, a wholly-owned label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and publisher of the leading global basketball video game NBA 2K, today announced a significant, multiyear global partnership extension. The agreement expands upon the success of NBA 2K, the top-rated and top-selling NBA video game simulation series for the past 17 years* that has sold-in more than 86 million units worldwide.
“The NBA has been an outstanding partner throughout the history of the NBA 2K franchise, contributing significantly to its unparalleled success and the ability to grow its audience around the world across a myriad of platforms and offerings,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two. “We’re thrilled to be in business with Adam and the entire team at the NBA, and enter into the longest-ever partnership extension between our organizations. Together, we’re confident that we will continue to find new and innovative ways to captivate and engage basketball fans, and expand further the success of the NBA 2K brand.”
NBA 2K recently launched NBA 2K19 after setting a series record for NBA 2K18 with 10 million units sold. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the video game franchise.
“An entire generation of basketball fans engage and connect with NBA teams and players through NBA 2K,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We are grateful to extend our partnership with Take-Two and the NBPA to build on the enormous popularity of the NBA 2K franchise and the continued global growth of basketball.”
“NBA 2K has become an important part of the NBA culture both for our players and fans,” said NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts. “Kudos to THINK450 for successfully negotiating this extension on the NBPA’s behalf. We look forward to continuing this partnership with the League and Take-Two Interactive.”
Other facets of the partnership include NBA 2K Online and NBA 2K Online 2, which together have 40 million registered users and is the #1 PC online sports game in China. In addition, 2K recently published NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, NBA 2K Mobile, and the launched the groundbreaking NBA 2K League in May 2018.
*According to 2000 - 2019 Metacritic.com and Gamerankings.com.
2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).
Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.
About 2K
Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment globally for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, which are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. 2K publishes titles in today’s most popular gaming genres, including shooters, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, casual, and family entertainment. The 2K label has some of the most talented development studios in the world today, including Firaxis Games, Visual Concepts, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K China. 2K’s stable of high quality titles includes the critically acclaimed BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia, and XCOM® franchises, the beloved Sid Meier’s Civilization series, Evolve™, Battleborn®, the popular WWE 2K franchise and NBA 2K, the highest rated* annual sports title of this console generation.
*According to 2008 - 2019 Metacritic.com
All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.
About the NBA
The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season featured 108 international players from 42 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.5 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.
About the NBPA
The National Basketball Players Association [NBPA] is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA’s mission is to protect the rights of, advocate on behalf of and facilitate its members ability to maximize their opportunities and achieve their goals -- on and off the court. THINK450, a wholly owned for-profit subsidiary of the NBPA, manages the players’ group licensing rights. Working with leading companies and brands both domestically and abroad, THINK450 identifies and negotiates commercial opportunities for NBPA members across all industries. Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need. Through grants that match players’ philanthropy and charitable giving, the Foundation highlights and accelerates the real and collaborative work that basketball players perform worldwide to build their communities and create meaningful change.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our dependence on key management and product development personnel, our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games, and risks associated with international operations. Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
