Communication Technology Innovator Assentis Welcomes Richard Allin as Chief Revenue Officer

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 10:07 AM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Assentis Technologies, a premier provider of Customer Communications Management (CCM) solutions across the globe, announced today that it has hired enterprise sales veteran, Richard Allin. Allin has accepted the position of Chief Revenue Officer of the Americas and will be based in the company's New York City office. In his new role, Allin will develop the overall go-to-market plan and growth strategy for the Americas.
The CCM market in America is currently $400MM and, according TMR Analytics it is estimated to grow to over $1B by 2025. Allin assumes the CRO role as Assentis looks to continue its rapid and global expansion by providing industry leading CCM solutions to financial institutions.
"We are delighted that Richard Allin has decided to join the Assentis family. Richard will help our company design & shape an effective expansion strategy in the Americas. His creative, client-focused approach to sales, unbounded energy and unique experience in expanding into new markets makes him an ideal fit for Assentis and our future," said Martin Kraehenbuehl, Chief Executive Officer, Assentis.
Allin comes to Assentis with over 25 years' experience owning end-to-end sales funnels within the FinTech arena, representing some of the top enterprise software companies; In these roles, Allin helped build and lead sales and account management teams towards exceptional growth. Allin comes to Assentis from a 10 year stint with FIS, a company specializing in FinTech SAAS solutions, where he most recently served as VP of Sales for the Capital Markets segment. He is a results driven leader focused on long term repeatable success and driving company growth and developing new markets. In addition, Allin has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and industry leaders.
"I am joining Assentis at a very exciting time in the company's history. As a leader in the CCM space within the highly regulated Swiss financial industry, Assentis is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this rapidly growing segment in the Americas, and I am beyond thrilled to join such a renowned organization, which has incredible customers, market leading products, prominent partners, and amazingly talented employees." – Richard Allin
Allin holds a BS in Economics/Finance from West Chester University, a MS in Multinational Business from Boston University and a CSS in Management from Harvard University and currently sits on the Advisory Board of Rutgers Customer Experience (CX) Program.
About Assentis Technologies
Assentis is a leading Customer Communication Management (CCM) technology innovator focused on enabling financial institutions to exchange relevant, timely and consistent information along all channels with their clients in order to empower businesses & increase process efficiencies through automation. Assentis solutions are in use by more than 100 organizations, including many of the top 10 banks, across the US, Europe & Asia. Assentis (www.assentis.com) is headquartered in Switzerland with offices in America, Europe and Asia and was founded in 2002.
If you want more information or get in contact, please contact Richard Allin on email at [email protected] or at Linkedn at www.linkedin.com/in/rcajr
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communication-technology-innovator-assentis-welcomes-richard-allin-as-chief-revenue-officer-300777159.html
SOURCE Assentis
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST