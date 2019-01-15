Avalon Healthcare Solutions Names Chief Financial Officer and Chief Client Officer

|By PR Newswire
|
January 15, 2019 10:12 AM EST
TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Healthcare Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled laboratory benefit management, today announced the appointment of two senior executives. John Adams joins the organization as Chief Financial Officer, and Kerri Fritsch is promoted to Chief Client Officer.
"We selected John Adams to help lead Avalon through our next phase of growth and evolution," said Dr. Bill Kerr, Avalon's Chief Executive Officer. "John's background includes several Private Equity owned and publicly quoted companies mainly in long term contract service industries which were facing considerable growth and the need to scale effectively. His experience includes laboratory services, health plans, healthcare software and data management. Kerri did an outstanding job leading both our account management and financial teams over the past year and having her as part of the executive team solidifies Avalon's unwavering commitment to its customers."
As Chief Financial Officer, John Adams assumes a strategic role in the overall management of the company including shaping payor contracts, customer pricing strategies, broader business model decisions, and leading future M&A opportunities. Most recently, Adams served as the CFO of Alignment Healthcare where he helped secure over $100M in funding. Prior to Alignment, Adams served as the CFO at Accumen, playing an important role in their early success of growing to over $400m of lab spend under management. Other leadership roles held by Adams include EVP & COO at Acxiom; EVP, Business Solutions at Eclipsys; and CFO at AT&T Business Services. Adams worked in various financial and operational roles for 15 years with EDS in his early career.
After serving as Avalon's Senior Vice President, Account Management for more than 3 years, and most recently as the Company's interim CFO, Kerri Fritsch is promoted to Chief Client Officer where she will be responsible for ensuring Avalon continues its strong focus on exceeding client expectations and enhancing client value through innovative benefit management solutions. Prior to Avalon, Fritsch served as the VP Client Services at New Century Health, and the VP Product Development for CareCentrix where she promoted strong client relationships and implemented added value products and services. In earlier years, Fritsch held financial leadership roles at WellCare, Amerigroup, Coastal Physician Group and was the CEO of CoreManagement.
About Avalon Healthcare Solutions
Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Avalon is the only comprehensive Laboratory Benefit Management company using clinical and information technology to help physicians, consumers, and payers manage the cost-effective use of thousands of diagnostic laboratory tests, appropriate place of service and reduce over utilization. Avalon uses evidence-based medical science to develop and deploy clinical policies and proprietary software and contracts discounts through our national network of providers in the dynamic, complex lab environment. For more information about Avalon, visit www.avalonhcs.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avalon-healthcare-solutions-names-chief-financial-officer-and-chief-client-officer-300778342.html
SOURCE Avalon Healthcare Solutions
