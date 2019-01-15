DJI and AUVSI Kick Off Second Annual XCELLENCE Humanitarian Awards

|By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AUVSI XPONENTIAL, the annual international gathering for leaders in unmanned technology, is pleased to invite nominations for the second annual AUVSI XCELLENCE Humanitarian Awards. Proudly sponsored by DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, the awards provide an opportunity for the industry to recognize and reward organizations and individuals who have used unmanned technology in innovative ways to serve in humanitarian or philanthropic efforts around the world.
"The first-ever Humanitarian Awards in 2018 gave us an opportunity to recognize the accomplishments of truly exceptional leaders with a passion for service and the vision to solve the world's problems in new and innovative ways," shared Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. "The world needs to know about these individuals, and with the help of our partner, DJI, we can share their stories to inspire a new generation of incredible humanitarian projects."
The Humanitarian Awards is a special category of the annual AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards, taking place at AUVSI XPONENTIAL from April 29 to May 2, 2019 at McCormick Place in Chicago. As an opportunity to recognize outstanding achievements in unmanned technology, the XCELLENCE Awards will announce recipients across 14 categories highlighting technology, solutions and operations that improve our economy, lifestyle and society. Humanitarian Award winners will be recognized with a $25,000 donation divided among the winners' organizations.
Last year, the inaugural AUVSI XCELLENCE Humanitarian Awards went to five organizations that flew drones on critical, life-saving missions around the world, including hurricane recovery, search and rescue, hazard mapping and medical deliveries. Honorees said the award inspired them to continue innovating and helped fund their continued operations.
"Our company was founded to empower everyone with the gift of flight," said Mario Rebello, Vice President and Country Manager, North America, at DJI. "We are lucky to have seen our technologies embraced by users of every kind, from places all over the world. Our cooperation with AUVSI to introduce these Humanitarian Awards in 2018 let us put the focus on the people that make unmanned technology not just innovative, but also life-changing. We look forward to the incredible cases that this year's awards will reveal."
The submission period for the AUVSI XCELLENCE Humanitarian Awards is now open. Those interested can refer to the following information:
- Registration Site: Official AUVSI XCELLENCE Award 2019 website
- Application Deadline: February 6, 2019
- Application Fee: Free for the Humanitarian Award
- Announcement of Humanitarian Winners: May 2, 2019 (Day 3 of AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2019)
AUVSI XPONENTIAL is the largest trade show for the unmanned systems and robotics industry. The 2019 exhibition will allow visitors access to 8,500 professionals, more than 700 exhibitors, and 150+ sessions of learning about the future of unmanned systems policy, technology, business solutions, and trending topics. For more information and to register, visit xponential.org.
About AUVSI
The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) – the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics – represents more than 7,500 members from more than 60 countries involved in the fields of government, industry, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil, and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.
About DJI
DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and other industries.
