GreenPrint, Atlanta-based leading provider of reduced emissions and sustainability programs, joins TechRise

By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 10:40 AM EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of substantial 2018 growth, GreenPrint has graduated from Atlanta Tech Village, relocating its office to TechRise, a state-of the-art facility that focuses on investing in growth stage SaaS (software as a service) companies.
"As one of the early seed round investors in GreenPrint, I've been impressed with their continuous growth. I'm proud to say that the company started in the Atlanta Tech Village with just 2 employees in a small office, and it's been a pleasure to witness their significant growth over the years," said David Cummings, co-founder of Pardot and the Atlanta Tech Village, the fourth largest tech hub in the U.S. "They are truly a company to keep an eye on as they continue to grow and expand into more verticals and industries with a focus on sustainability."
The new space reflects GreenPrint's company goals that focus upon providing sustainability as a service. GreenPrint moved to the new space to accommodate its aggressive growth plans. The company plans to add 20 employees just this year and anticipates tripling that to 65 by the end of 2020.
As one of Atlanta's Pacemaker winners, GreenPrint's revenue has grown 300% from 2017 to 2018. Additionally, GreenPrint has offset emissions on over one billion gallons of fuel in 2018 alone. That is equivalent to powering over one million homes' electricity use for an entire year. GreenPrint's reduced carbon emissions programs enable clients to enhance their current products and offerings and help their customers make an environmental impact in their communities without altering their buying behavior. Since its existence, GreenPrint's programs have enabled clients and their customers to invest in renewable energy projects, offsetting over 4 million metric tonnes of carbon and planting over 300,000 trees.
"I'm proud to say that GreenPrint works with more than 4,500 retail petroleum locations, 80,000 corporate fleets with over 1 million vehicles, and 1,000 hotels across 13 countries worldwide," said Pete Davis, founder and CEO of GreenPrint. "Our move to TechRise signals the next evolution of sustainability as a service for the fuel and hospitality industries. Our programs prove that customers care about brands that give back, and we're excited to help change the world with them."
TechRise is targeting the waves of software companies emerging from co-working spaces and incubators in the Southeast region. Building developer, Greg Benoit, Qgenda founder and CEO and partner at TechRise, is part of the wave of technology turks investing their business success to develop the infrastructure needed to grow the next generation of Atlanta tech companies.
"We are proud to welcome GreenPrint to the TechRise building. TechRise's state-of-the-art facilities will encourage and support GreenPrint's booming growth, and we're excited to be a part of it. As Atlanta natives, we pride ourselves on providing Atlanta startups and growth stage companies with significant opportunity alongside TechRise Ventures, and our brand new building is going to be home for some heavy hitters in the industry," said Patrick Scully, Managing Director of TechRise Ventures.
GreenPrint's new address is 3405 Piedmont Rd NE. Suite #110, Atlanta, GA 30305.
To learn more about GreenPrint, visit www.greenprintcorp.com.
About GreenPrint
Founded by a team of loyalty and rewards experts, GreenPrint created the first reduced emissions programs – enabling companies to enhance their existing offerings on a per transaction basis. Today the company reduces emissions on over 1 billion gallons of fuel annually across thousands of retail locations and 100,000 corporate and municipal fleets in 13 countries. GreenPrint has built relationships with more than 2,000 nonprofits across the world and makes investments in over 20 certified carbon offset and renewable energy projects on behalf of clients.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenprint-atlanta-based-leading-provider-of-reduced-emissions-and-sustainability-programs-joins-techrise-300775723.html
SOURCE GreenPrint, LLC
