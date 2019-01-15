Specsavers Uses Topcon OCT In Its Stores

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 10:44 AM EST
Topcon Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Topcon America Corporation (“Topcon”) based in Oakland, NJ, has announced that eye health provider Specsavers had recently completed equipping its stores with Topcon's Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) instruments. On September 21, 2018, Specsavers had reported that Specsavers Blacktown (NSW) had become the 200th store in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) to have OCT technology.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005592/en/
An OCT is often used for the early detection of sight-threatening diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Topcon’s OCT technology is now a part of every eye exam. With this consistent and efficient addition to the standard eye exam, together with Specsavers, Topcon is helping thousands of patients detect and hopefully avoid irreversible vision damage or complete vision loss.
Topcon is an ophthalmic device manufacturer that offers its products worldwide. It is responsible for producing commercial back-of-the-eye spectral domain (SD) and swept source (SS) OCT systems, which have contributed to giant leaps in eye care technology. More recently, it has launched a software-focused division under the entity Topcon Healthcare Solutions. This new group develops software that allows clinicians to have access to patient exam data from Fundus cameras, Visual Fields, OCTs and other Topcon and third-party devices.
Specsavers has reported that the OCT enhances clinical decision making with results that show rates of avoidable blindness, specifically glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic eye disease, have decreased. Specsavers also reports that more than 250,000 OCT scans have already been conducted in their ANZ stores (1).
Specsavers has also pointed out that the addition of OCT technology has allowed them to make incredible achievements in their mission to transform eye health in ANZ, by redefining the standard eye examination in Specsavers stores. They added that the Specsavers OCT instruments, when combined with functional visual field testing on the indication, collaboration with medicine, and benchmarking of referrals, has made a significant impact on eye health outcomes at levels they have never before seen elsewhere. (1)
Specsavers has also noted that in Australia, the detection rate of glaucoma has doubled with the result that as of this year, the number of patients that have been referred for glaucoma had increased by 10,300 when compared to 2017 referrals. This was achieved with the help of major cross-functional input and collaboration from all departments within the support office.
More information about Specsavers' investment in advanced eye screening technology like Topcon's OCT can be gleaned from this article.
The use of hospital-grade technology, such as the one offered by the OCT, has been noted with satisfaction by Glaucoma New Zealand because of its ability to detect early indications of the disease. This is considered to be a positive development because glaucoma is the top cause of preventable blindness in NZ. It has been estimated that around 115,000 New Zealanders have glaucoma, but half of them are not even aware of it (2).
Meanwhile, Topcon Healthcare Solutions has also started to enhance its software solutions in addition to its hardware technology like the OCT. Topcon software enables the collection and visualization of a broad range of imaging and clinical data while allowing for quantitative and clinical analysis. Only recently, they have introduced the Topcon Cloud, a software that is used for the backup and archiving of patient exam data in the cloud.
The Topcon Cloud software provides a less expensive alternative to practices expanding their local data storage capacity when the maximum size of their current hard drive is about to be reached. Old and rarely used patient exam data can be archived in the cloud with the use of Topcon CLOUD, resulting in more space in the local data storage. Meanwhile, all of the data can be backed up by using Topcon CLOUD, which guarantees peace of mind for the healthcare practice.
Topcon Harmony ties it all together by providing practitioners with the ability to connect devices from Topcon and the other eye-care device providers to a centralized database for viewing through a web browser on any compatible PC or tablet with a network connection.
About Topcon
Based in Oakland, NJ, Topcon is a comprehensive ophthalmic device manufacturer within the worldwide ophthalmic community. It introduced the world’s first commercial back-of-the-eye Spectral Domain (SD) and Swept Source (SS) optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, which have driven innovation in eye care.
More recently, Topcon started to enhance not only its hardware but also its software solutions. To become the leader in diagnostic software, Topcon has developed a new strategic division, Topcon Healthcare Solutions, whose primary objective is to create world-class software solutions for the eye care industry and beyond. The company's products enable the collection and visualization of a wide range of imaging and clinical data while providing quantitative and clinical analysis capabilities.
Topcon’s software gives clinicians access to patient exam data captured from OCTs, Visual Fields, Fundus Cameras, and other Topcon and third-party devices. Topcon leverages its new data management system called Harmony, where practitioners gain access to DICOM and non-DICOM information stored in a central, cloud-based environment. Additionally, Topcon now provides an integrated service that connects practitioners to an extensive network of reading services to assist in the management of sight- threatening eye diseases.
Those who need more information about the hardware and software solutions provided by Topcon Healthcare Solutions can visit their website (https://www.topconhealth.com) or contact them via telephone at (201)599-5100.
(1) https://www.spectrum-anz.com/specsavers-completes-new-zealand-oct-rollout/
(2) https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/107334179/optometrist-investment-in-cuttingedge-technology-to-detect-glaucoma-welcomed
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005592/en/
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST
In very short order, the term "Blockchain" has lost an incredible amount of meaning. With too many jumping on the bandwagon, the market is inundated with projects and use cases that miss the real potential of the technology. We have to begin removing Blockchain from the conversation and ground ourselves in the motivating principles of the technology itself; whether it is consumer privacy, data ownership, trust or even participation in the global economy, the world is faced with serious problems ...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:15 AM EST
For enterprises to maintain business competitiveness in the digital economy, IT modernization is required. And cloud, with its on-demand, elastic and scalable principles has resoundingly been identified as the infrastructure model capable of supporting fast-changing business requirements that enterprises are challenged with, as a result of our increasingly connected world. In fact, Gartner states that by 2022, 28% of enterprise IT spending will have shifted to cloud. But enterprises still must d...
Jan. 15, 2019 01:00 AM EST