Tehama to Exhibit at MSP Expo in Florida

January 15, 2019
The cloud-based platform Tehama that secures and simplifies IT service delivery, today announced it will be part of MSP Expo, running January 30-February 1 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“I’m looking forward to the important discussions on security which we’ll be having with MSP’s taking a proactive approach to security in 2019,” said Tehama SVP, Gene Villeneuve. “As the remote workforce model grows at a rapid pace, businesses are struggling to find compliant security solutions for distributed workforces using multiple endpoint devices. Security breaches can cost companies millions of dollars and damage a corporate reputation that’s taken years to build. We’re proud to be able to showcase the Tehama Platform, which was custom built to solve these challenges,” added Villeneuve.
Tehama was created by IT service provider Pythian to improve its agility and security when connecting to its worldwide customer base. After seeing Tehama in action, Pythian’s customers began requesting access to the platform for their own businesses and service providers. Tehama now operates as a business unit of Pythian, with the goal of revolutionizing how services are delivered across the entire IT ecosystem. With Tehama, IT service providers can quickly connect to customers’ mission critical, data sensitive applications and start delivering billable work within hours complete with deep auditing and compliance.
Live demonstrations of Tehama can be seen during the MSP Expo at Booth 112. In addition, Gene Villeneuve will be part of a January 31 panel at 3:00 pm to debate the topic Cloud-Delivered Managed Security: Fad or Future? Tehama will also be participating at the annual IDEA Showcase event at 4:15 pm the same day.
About Tehama
Based in Ottawa, Tehama is a business unit of Pythian, a global IT product and services company. Tehama is the leading cloud-based platform to onboard, manage, scale, secure, and audit global and remote teams (employees and third-party IT service providers). Tehama is a secure, SOC 2 Type II, SaaS solution that provides everything an organization needs to leverage a global workforce. With Tehama businesses can securely connect and collaborate with remote employees and third parties with deep forensic auditing and compliance and launch “ready-to-work” (Tehama Rooms), complete and productive work environments (Microsoft Windows and Linux virtual desktops) — in minutes not months. For service providers, Tehama solves compliance, time to delivery and billable work, enables simple and secured multi-party collaboration, and improves the consultants’ user experience. For buyers and sellers of IT services, the other problem is access to global talent. With Tehama, organizations can securely engage IT consulting talent, no matter where they are in the world.
