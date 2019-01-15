Helpshift Delivers Year of Record Company Growth and Innovation in Digital Customer Service

|By Business Wire
January 15, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Helpshift, the company revolutionizing the customer service industry, today announced the close of a record-breaking fiscal year that included new customers and partnerships, industry recognition and the launch of transformational new products, including asynchronous messaging across web and mobile.
A Strong Finish to 2018
In 2018, more brands than ever relied on Helpshift’s AI-based conversational platform to deliver fast, efficient, messaging-based support to their customers 24/7. In the past 12 months, Helpshift added business to consumer brands across industries to its roster, including mobile payment company Square, fleet management company KeepTruckin, and meal kit delivery company Home Chef.
Additionally, Helpshift:
- Doubled its revenue year-over-year, with the top 100 customers doubling their individual spend on new features such as bots and AI
- Made G2 Crowd’s 2019 list of top 100 software products out of more than 60,000 companies
- Moved into a new, larger San Francisco headquarters
- Expanded its global footprint, with a new office in India and new satellite offices in New York, Pittsburgh and Chicago, with imminent plans to open two European offices in Q1
Asynchronous Messaging and Automation Drive Growth
After launching asynchronous messaging across web and mobile in 2018, brands are now seeing stunning levels of automation without compromising customer satisfaction.
“It’s been encouraging to see such rapid adoption of our new messaging and AI and bot capabilities, and I am blown away by the level of automation that we’re driving today — in most cases north of 50 percent,” said Linda Crawford, CEO of Helpshift. “While our digital-first customers have been quick to adopt these technologies, we’re also seeing large global enterprises recognize the benefits. The market is waking up to our modern approach to supporting consumers, which will drive accelerated growth for Helpshift in 2019.”
With Helpshift messaging, consumers can start their support session in a live chat window but leave the chat without having to worry that their history will be deleted. Instead, they can move to a different device and pick the conversation back up at their convenience. With asynchronous messaging for web and mobile, brands can:
- Support customers either in real time or whenever the customer service team has bandwidth, without the customer having to wait online to get help.
- Prioritize urgent issues with live support without requiring customers with non-urgent issues to wait around in a chat window for an agent to become available.
- Issue email and push notifications to the customer when an agent has responded that brings them back to the chat to pick up right where they left off.
- Keep the customer’s full conversation history in the chat window — across devices and different support sessions.
- Further improve the experience with bots that can help customers self-serve or collect basic information to make the interaction with the human agent more efficient.
"Enterprises have started to focus on outcomes over interactions through digital and business transformation initiatives," said Esteban Kolsky, principal and founder of ThinkJar, an advisory firm and think tank focused on customer strategies. "As consumers continue to shift to digital channels and raise their expectations, organizations that are outcomes-first will drive the transition to digital and will rely on AI and bots to deliver better value to their clients. Vendors who support this model will lead the way for organizations to transform and focus on their customers more intently."
Brands can see Helpshift’s automation and asynchronous messaging demoed live this week at NRF 2019 in New York (Cisco’s booth #2254), and Customer Contact Week in Nashville (booth #304).
About Helpshift
Helpshift bridges the disconnect between conventional customer service channels — such as email and phone support — and a growing consumer base that does more on mobile phones and has a strong preference for messaging as the primary mode of communication. Through Helpshift’s AI-powered customer service platform, companies can resolve issues more efficiently, boosting customer satisfaction in the process. Companies such as Xfinity Home, Microsoft, Tencent, Supercell and hundreds of other leading brands use the Helpshift platform to provide messaging-first customer support. Helpshift is installed on two billion devices worldwide and serves more than 820 million active consumers monthly. To learn more about Helpshift, visit helpshift.com and follow @helpshift on Twitter.
