ECCMA Successfully Completes an ISO 8000 Master Data Improvement Project for Sodexo Australia

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 11:00 AM EST
BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Commerce Code Management Association (ECCMA) recently completed a successful 5-month long master data improvement project for Sodexo Australia. The scope of the project involved converting Sodexo's existing master data to conform to ISO 8000 – the international standard for data quality.
Sodexo, the world leader in Quality of Life Services, operates on the business model of delivering integrated facilities management services, designed to improve the quality of life of their clients and consumers. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo in Australia delivers a unique array of over 100 integrated service lines including facilities management, asset maintenance, catering, concierge services, security, and hospitality services; to clients and industries in the sectors of Corporate Services, Healthcare & Seniors, Education, Government & Justice Services and Energy & Resources, both on and off-shore.
Speaking on the rationale for opting to implement a master data improvement based on ISO 8000 principles and best practice, Paul Cooper, CEO Mining APAC, Sodexo Australia said, "We required a quality material master as many of our clients are global businesses, and as part of our service offering and methodology, we aim to evolve with continuous improvements. This means engaging new technologies and systems."
He further stated, "We chose ECCMA as our preferred partner for implementing ISO 8000 taking into consideration the fact that the organization was the original developer of the UNSPSC classification system, and also for its track record in having created the ECCMA Open Technical Dictionary (eOTD), in partnership with NATO AC/135, the governing body that manages NATO Codification services. We engaged ECCMA to help create a Standardized Naming Convention for our hard and soft facilitates management service, due to the considerable growth of Sodexo in Australia and our expected growth on an international scale."
As a solution to the issues Sodexo was facing with their master data catalog, ECCMA stood up an instance of the ECCMA Master Data Validator (eMDV) to manage and de-duplicate the Sodexo material master catalog.
The eMDV is a cloud-based, ISO 8000 compliant cataloging and master data management application, which creates consistent, unambiguous descriptions using the eOTD and the eDRR (ECCMA Data Requirements Registry). The eDRR is a large repository of ISO 8000 compliant cataloging templates, which uses terminology from the eOTD and is available for use by ECCMA full members. Additionally, the eMDV toolset incorporates a Cataloging @ Source feature, whereby a pre-populated template of an item specification can be sent electronically to a supplier to validate, and if required update descriptions and property values, and then send back to the buyer for loading cleansed item descriptions and specifications into the buyers ERP system.
Speaking on the implementation and use of the eMDV by Sodexo, Sheron Koshy, Vice-President ECCMA stated, "Sodexo's usage of the eMDVs Cataloging @ Source feature has helped to improve the quality of its material master with the least amount of effort, and avoid the time consuming and costly process of master data cleansing. In time, Sodexo will be able to boast of a material master second to none, which will provide long term cost savings to Sodexo, and go a long way in providing a better level of service to its global clientele."
Alluding to the results of the project, Simon Cooksley, IFS Catalog Manager, Sodexo Australia, who led and coordinated the data improvement project for Sodexo said, "In the past, we used supplier descriptions that were ambiguous, inconsistent and duplicated, which ultimately resulted in less productivity and challenges in working effectively. After implementing ECCMAs recommended methodologies, we can gladly say our inventory catalog has been reduced by over 50 percent. In terms of short-term benefits, we found ECCMAs solutions solved the problems we had been experiencing immediately by developing a clear, precise and easy-to-use catalog for our internal and external stakeholders. In the long term, our ISO 8000 catalog will be measured and evaluated for a period of 12 months, before we implement the system to our other sectors in Sodexo."
Commenting on ECCMAs role in the master data improvement initiative, Simon Cooksley stated, "Overall, our entire experience was faultless with ECCMA, from the introduction and development stages to the implementation and project closure stages; taking only five months from start to end for completion. ECCMA delivered a fully managed support service to our team in that short period of time, coordinating the effort across two countries on different continents. The ECCMA technical team based in India made us feel extremely comfortable with their capabilities and ensured that all requests were tailored to meet our requirements, while still addressing future business needs. The stability and professionalism displayed by project leads, has helped pave the way for a long-term partnership, that we will continue to pursue for expert advice and quality services."
Making a statement on the closure of the project, Peter Benson, Executive Director ECCMA, and Project Leader for the development of ISO 8000 said, "It is heartening to note the success Sodexo has experienced with the use of eMDV, and more specifically its utilization of Cataloging @ Source by data managers. Cataloging @ Source is the only way for buyers to populate material master catalogs with authoritative product specifications from suppliers, and it is also the cheapest method to achieve this since it removes the necessity for costly data cleansing undertakings. In closing, Peter Benson commented, "I commend the bold initiative taken on by Sodexo Australia, to adopt an ISO 8000 framework to maintain a lean and quality material master. Considering this has been a very successful implementation of ISO 8000 at Sodexo Australia, we look forward to working with Sodexo's other facilities around the globe in the near future."
ECCMA now offers a 30-day Free Trial of the eMDV application, for organizations that are keen to improve the quality of master data. The eMDV is especially suited for organizations that currently use numerous, disparate ERP systems, as it eliminates multiple sets of master data which do not provide a single version of the truth. Additionally, the eMDV is an invaluable application to clean up master data records prior to an ERP upgrade or data migration. A free trial request and an overview of the eMDV feature set can be found here: https://eccma.org/supply-chain-optimisation.
Media Contact
Peter R. Benson
Executive Director, ECCMA
Email: [email protected]
Related Files
Related Images
sodexo-logo.png
SODEXO logo
ECCMA Successfully Completes an ISO 8000 Master Data Improvement Project for Sodexo Australia
eccma-logo.png
ECCMA logo
ISO 8000 DATA QUALITY SOLUTIONS
emdv-logo.png
eMDV logo
Adopt ISO 8000 to increase supply chain efficiency - FREE 30-day Trial
edrr-eccma-data-requirements.png
eDRR (ECCMA Data Requirements Registry)
ISO 8000 compliant master data cataloging templates
Related Links
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eccma-successfully-completes-an-iso-8000-master-data-improvement-project-for-sodexo-australia-300777287.html
SOURCE ECCMA
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST