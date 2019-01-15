Workato Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status to Enable Intelligent Financial Integrations and Automations for the Enterprise

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 11:00 AM EST
CUPERTINO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workato, a leading intelligent integration and automation company, announced today that it has achieved the 'Built for NetSuite' status. Workato's new SuiteApp, built using NetSuite's SuiteCloud Computing Platform, provides a robust solution for integrating with and automating workflows involving NetSuite. This solution is part of Workato's Intelligent Automation platform that allows users to easily build and manage integrations, as well as workflow automations, utilizing machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and bots.
Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides them with information, resources and a method to help verify that their applications and integrations, built using the NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing Platform, meet NetSuite's standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.
Workato helps NetSuite customers go beyond point-to-point integration, allowing them to orchestrate powerful workflow automations between CRM, Support, HR, Marketing, Operations, ecommerce, and other business applications with NetSuite. As enterprises look to automate business-critical processes, Workato allows customers to easily generate orders and create invoices for opportunities won, and sync product and inventory catalogs through a platform designed for both technical and non-technical users.
Businesses like Rapid7, a leading provider of analytics solutions for security and IT operations, can take a signed, approved quote and convert that into a sales order in NetSuite for fulfillment, provisioning, and revenue recognition automatically. For Quick Base, Workato keeps accounts payable synced between Quick Base and NetSuite, completely eliminating the need to manually book AP every month and saving the accounting team two full days of work every month.
"There's a huge efficiency bonus from using Workato to automate processes with NetSuite," said Stefan Capobianco, Accounting Manager at Quick Base. "With this real-time AP sync, the booking of journal entries for all invoices processed in our Quick Base app is now automated. The sync between our two systems is simultaneous and consistent, which allows for timely and accurate bookkeeping and reporting. Additionally, it now takes 30 seconds to run real-time AP Aging reports out of NetSuite versus hours to do it manually."
"As the app ecosystem for customers evolves, businesses are in need of agile and robust tools for their existing NetSuite environments," said Guido Haarmans, Vice President SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "Workato's SuiteApp enables NetSuite customers to efficiently automate and streamline often complex and time-sensitive business processes with added agility, scalability and intelligence."
For more information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For information on Workato's NetSuite Connector please visit www.workato.com/integrations/netsuite or https://resources.workato.com/netsuite-workato-ebook/.
About SuiteCloud
NetSuite's SuiteCloud is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built on top of mature and proven business processes. The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit www.netsuite.com/developers.
About Workato
Workato is the operating system for today's fast-moving business. Recognized as a leader, it is the only intelligent automation platform that enables both business and IT to integrate their apps and automate even the most mission-critical workflows without compromising security and governance. Workato is trusted by over 3,500 of the world's top brands and fastest growing innovators.
For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:
Blog: http://www.workato.com/blog
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/workato
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/workato
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workato-achieves-built-for-netsuite-status-to-enable-intelligent-financial-integrations-and-automations-for-the-enterprise-300778206.html
SOURCE Workato
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST