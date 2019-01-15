Zuora Helps Worthpoint Accelerate its Growth Annually and Get to Cash Flow Positive

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 11:00 AM EST
Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that its customer Worthpoint was able to accelerate its path to becoming cash flow positive, growing nearly 40 percent in one year, with the flexibility and reliability of Zuora® Billing.
It’s no secret that growth rate is one of the most decisive indicators of success for a SaaS company. According to a recent McKinsey study “Grow Fast or Die Slow,” growth yields greater returns and matters more than margins or cost structure. Organizations like Worthpoint, with the goal to become multi-million dollar SaaS companies, must make difficult decisions, weighing the cost against the value of operational expenditures.
Since its launch in 2007, WorthPoint’s Internet of Stuff™ has been a treasure trove for collectors to identify, research and value antiques, art and vintage collectibles. As their digital commerce business grew to more than 1 billion images, 500 million web pages, 400 million unique visitors per month, and more than 15,000 paid users, its billing needs became more complex.
An early decision on an insufficient subscription management platform put Worthpoint’s business at risk. The company suffered from an overallocation of refunds, unmarked bills, irreconcilable billing periods, inconsistent revenue numbers, and a terrible user experience. Worthpoint had to completely rebuild its customer base and relaunch the business after the first two years.
"We knew Zuora was the best solution for us, but we chose another company and that decision cost us dearly. The other company didn't do what they promised, and we ended up losing 40 percent of our business in the first month. We almost went out of business and it cost us $1 million to come back from that. It was the worst decision in the history of WorthPoint," said Will Seippel, CEO and Founder of WorthPoint Corporation.
Worthpoint implemented the Zuora platform to fix the damage and get back to cash flow positive. Four years later, with Zuora as its central system of record, Worthpoint can manage $80,000 of transaction volume per month. Today, the $5 million business manages subscriptions, billing, finance, and revenue accounting on the Zuora platform with a staff of just one. The simplicity of the Zuora platform helps enables Worthpoint to run all financial operations without delays or dependencies on the on the IT team. With minimal staff required to bill and collect revenue, the company can focus on strategic initiatives to scale the business.
Neal McAtee, CFO of WorthPoint Corporation said, “It is so fundamentally important to our business to get billing decisions right. Zuora helped us discover that we were undercounting revenue and enabled us to understand why cash outpaced revenue so drastically. WorthPoint grew revenues 37.5 percent in one year -- and we were equipped to handle this exponential growth -- with the support of Zuora.”
Worthpoint’s use of the Zuora platform helped the company achieve the following business goals:
- A cash flow positive business - Worthpoint was able to increase revenue by reducing time spent on billing tasks and complex account updates with automated workflows through the Zuora platform.
- Operational maturity to scale with growth - Worthpoint is able to automate complex billing processes for multiple products, high web traffic, and add-ons. Using the flexible bill run capabilities of the Zuora platform, the Worthpoint F&A team can apply late fees to accounts, calculate usage by unique devices, and preview future invoices.
- Faster close periods - The Worthpoint executive team now has a full view into their business and can maintain a faster time-to-close each quarter. The Zuora platform’s metrics engine accurately computes key financials, giving the Worthpoint CEO on-demand daily sales summaries, billing statistics like failure rates and average revenue per bill.
Read more about Worthpoint in the company case study here.
About Zuora, Inc.
Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy™, the Zuora® platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-cash process, including billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Komatsu, Rogers, Schneider Electric, Xplornet and Zendesk. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, London, Paris, Beijing, Sydney, Chennai and Tokyo. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.
© 2019 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.
SOURCE: Zuora Financial
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005289/en/
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e...
Jan. 15, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST