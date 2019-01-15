Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market to 2023: Rise in Investments in Data Center Infrastructures to Benefit Adoption of HCI

|By PR Newswire

January 15, 2019 11:15 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component, Application, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing data protection requirements to drive the demand for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions across the globe
The global HCI market size is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2018 to USD 17.1 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period.
HCI helps organizations in complying with various regulations, including capital requirements in banking or eligibility requirements for government benefits. Hypervisors play an important role during the deployment of any virtualization. However, in HCI, the choice is limited as the hypervisors offered are vendor-dependent. These factors may restrict the adoption of HCI solutions.
"The hardware segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period"
HCI solution combines all the typical data center hardware-based resources which are storage, compute, and networking onto an industry-standard server. The hardware components are available in 3 options: engineered appliances, certified nodes, and customized solutions. End users can choose any of these based on their specific requirements.
"The data center consolidation segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period"
HCI is available with data reduction features, such as deduplication and compression. These advantages of HCI reduce the overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure. Moreover, it reduces the requirement of separate backup software, deduplication appliances, and Solid-State Drive (SSD) arrays. Organizations are increasingly adopting infrastructure refresh and cost optimization projects. HCI solutions enable organizations to consolidate all or a part of their data center in their premises. It would positively impact the growth of HCI market over the forecast period.
"North America to hold the largest market size in 2018, while Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global HCI market in 2018. North America is the most matured region in the HCI market, as most large enterprises are in the region. On the other hand, the HCI market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market
4.2 Market By Component, 2018
4.3 Market By Application, 2018
4.4 Market By Vertical, 2018
4.5 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market: Market Investment Scenario, 2018-2023
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Data Protection and Disaster Recovery Requirements to Rise Demand for HCI
5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of HCI Among Organizations to Reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX)
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Restriction on Hypervisor Selection
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Inception of Composable Infrastructure
5.2.3.2 Acceptance of Hybrid Cloud to Facilitate Adoption of HCI
5.2.3.3 Rise in Investments in Data Center Infrastructures to Benefit Adoption of HCI
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fear of Vendor Lock-In
5.3 Evolution
6 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Asia Pacific to Grow at the Highest Rate in the Hardware Segment
6.3 Software
6.3.1 North America to Hold the Largest Market Size in the Software Segment
7 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Data Center Consolidation
7.2.1 Hyper-Converged Solutions Help Organizations to Consolidate All Or A Part of Their Data Centers in Their Premises
7.3 Virtualizing Critical Applications
7.3.1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Provides High Availability Feature Which is A Key Requirement in Implementing Mission-Critical Workloads
7.4 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
7.4.1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure are Ideal for Quick Implementation of the Virtual Desktops With A High Degree of Efficiency
7.5 Remote Office Branch Office (ROBO)
7.5.1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Consolidates Data Center Functions in A Single Entity Which Ultimately Reduces the Space, Time of Deployment, and Need of IT Specialist
7.6 Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery
7.6.1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Replicates Each Virtual Machine to A Backup Server, Which Aids in Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery
7.7 Others
8 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Increasingly Adopt Hyper-Converged Solution Owing to Its Scalability and Cost Efficiency
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 Large Enterprises to Hold A Larger Market Size During the Forecast Period
9 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical to Increasingly Deploy Hyper-Converged Solution to Reduce Disruption While Processing Huge Data
9.3 IT and Telecom
9.3.1 IT and Telecom Vertical is Focused on Streamlining Operations of Data Centers and Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Helps in Reducing Their Expenditure and Improve Their Financial Position
9.4 Healthcare
9.4.1 Healthcare Vertical to Increasingly Adopt Hyper-Converged Infrastructure to Reduce Network Bottlenecks and Enhance Data Security and Data Access
9.5 Government
9.5.1 Government Agencies Use Hyper-Converged Solution to Improve Operational Efficiency of Data Centers
9.6 Energy
9.6.1 Energy Vertical to Increasingly Implement Hyper-Converged Infrastructure to Reduce Costs
9.7 Education
9.7.1 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Helps Education Vertical in Increasing the Performance of Applications
9.8 Manufacturing
9.8.1 Manufacturing Vertical Increasingly Uses Hyper-Converged Infrastructure to Reduce Hardware and Operational Costs
9.9 Others
10 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Growing Popularity of Software-Defined Technologies to Fuel the Market Growth in North America
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Focus on Data Protection and Enhanced Performance Capabilities to Drive the Market in Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Asia Pacific to Increasingly Implement Hyper-Converged Infrastructure for Handling Exponentially Increasing Workloads and Consolidation of Data Centers
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Well-Established Players Focus on Gaining First Movers Advantage to Drive the Market in Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Local Enterprises' Collaborations With Leading Vendors to Address the Growing Need for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure in Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.2.1 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements
11.2.2 Business Expansions
11.2.3 Acquisitions
11.2.4 Partnerships
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Dell Emc
12.2 Nutanix
12.3 Cisco
12.4 HPE
12.5 Huawei
12.6 Netapp
12.7 Vmware
12.8 Pivot3
12.9 Scale Computing
12.10 Stratoscale
12.11 Maxta
12.12 Datacore
12.13 Hitachi Vantara
12.14 Sangfor
12.15 Microsoft
12.16 Hiveio
12.17 Supermicro
12.18 Diamanti
12.19 Lenovo
12.20 NEC
12.21 Riverbed Technology
12.22 IBM
12.23 Fujitsu
12.24 Starwind
12.25 Stormagic
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hyper-converged-infrastructure-market-to-2023-rise-in-investments-in-data-center-infrastructures-to-benefit-adoption-of-hci-300778466.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
