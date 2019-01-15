TA Associates annuncia un investimento in LIST S.p.A.

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019 11:21 AM EST
TA Associates, società leader nel private equity orientato alla crescita, in data odierna annuncia di aver completato un investimento in LIST S.p.A. ("LIST"), sviluppatore di applicazioni per l'industria finanziaria. Non sono stati divulgati i termini economici della transazione.
LIST fornisce soluzioni software mission-critical per il trading e la conformità e servizi infrastrutturali mirati a una vasta gamma di istituzioni finanziarie. FastTrade, la piattaforma di trading e brokerage della società, consente di operare in un ambiente multi-asset e multi-market tramite una suite modulare per pricing, quotazione, hedging, position keeping, algotrading e la gestione dei processi in ambienti commerciali con qualsiasi livello di automatizzazione. Le soluzioni per i market capital, la governance, la gestione del rischio e la conformità targate LIST sono utilizzate da oltre 130 clienti, dalle banche di investimento e dagli asset manager nazionali fino alle grandi corporation finanziarie globali. La società ha sede a Pisa e opera attraverso uffici in Italia e nel mondo, inclusi Stati Uniti, Regno Unito, Spagna, Polonia, Canada, India e Malesia.
"LIST, uno dei principali fornitori di tecnologia per i capital market in Europa, vanta una solida esperienza a lungo termine nell'offerta di software e servizi d'eccellenza per una vasta gamma di esigenze di trading e compliance", ha dichiarato J. Morgan Seigler, direttore generale di TA Associates che entrerà a far parte del CdA di LIST S.p.A. "È importante sottolineare che la nostra società investe in concertazione con quello che valutiamo come un team dirigenziale esperto, appassionato e di talento, che continuerà a espandere attivamente la società. Siamo onorati di far parte della famiglia LIST ed entusiasti di iniziare a lavorare a stretto contatto con il management, per coadiuvare LIST nella sua strategia e capitalizzazione delle iniziative di crescita internazionale dell'azienda".
"Nel corso della nostra storia, che si snoda per 33 anni, ci siamo impegnati a fondo per offrire prodotti e servizi d'eccellenza ai clienti, per aiutarli a rispondere alle loro esigenze specifiche in termini di trading e conformità", ha affermato il dott. Enrico Dameri, Amministratore Delegato, Presidente e fondatore di LIST S.p.A. "Riteniamo che la collaborazione con TA Associates ci aiuterà ad ampliare la nostra offerta e presenza geografica, pur nella continuità con la fornitura dei servizi che i nostri clienti si aspettano. Ciò che maggiormente ci entusiasma è probabilmente il fatto che TA sia totalmente allineata con la nostra strategia, che sostiene, e che si sia impegnata a collaborare con il nostro team per accelerare la spinta propulsiva di LIST. Diamo il benvenuto a TA in qualità di investitore e valutiamo positivamente i vantaggi che deriveranno da questa partnership".
"I servizi software per le società del settore finanziario di tutto il mondo ricoprono un ruolo sempre più critico in una serie di operazioni quotidiane", ha dichiarato Naveen Wadhera, uno dei direttori generali di TA Associates che farà parte del Consiglio di amministrazione di LIST S.p.A. "Mentre le istituzioni mondiali continuano a migrare verso le pratiche di trading elettronico, riteniamo che LIST sia correttamente posizionata per sfruttare ulteriori opportunità di crescita nei mercati internazionali ed emergenti. Siamo lieti di poter collaborare con il team manageriale e con i fondatori di LIST mentre puntiamo a creare ulteriore e significativo valore aggiunto nell'azienda".
Oltre a Morgan Seigler e a Naveen Wadhera, anche Stefan Dandl, uno dei vicepresidenti di TA Associates, siederà nel Consiglio di amministrazione di LIST S.p.A.
TA Associates si è avvalsa della consulenza legale di Latham & Watkins LLP e della consulenza finanziaria di KPMG, mentre Nctm Studio Legale e lo Studio MCCR hanno fornito rispettivamente consulenza legale e consulenza finanziaria a LIST S.p.A.
Informazioni su LIST S.p.A.
LIST S.p.A. da oltre 30 anni è leader nella progettazione e sviluppo di soluzioni software innovative dedicate al mondo finanziario. La società ha ideato, progettato, sviluppato e prodotto applicazioni e avanzati sistemi per i mercati di capitali, contribuendo a creare i primi mercati monetari e finanziari elettronici. LIST ha sviluppato piattaforme e soluzioni per il trading nei mercati finanziari assolutamente essenziali nell'evoluzione dei sistemi di trading. La società ha inoltre creato soluzioni integrate per la gestione del rischio, l'audit e la governance di organizzazioni e processi finanziari (governance, rischio e compliance). LIST è stata creata nel 1985 e ha sede a Pisa. Per ulteriori informazioni visitare il sito www.list-group.com.
Informazioni su TA Associates
TA Associates è una delle società globali di private equity di maggiori dimensioni e di più lunga esperienza. Focalizzata su cinque settori – servizi tecnologici, sanitari, finanziari, per i consumatori e aziendali – TA investe in proficue imprese in crescita con opportunità di sviluppo continuativo, apportando capitali in oltre 500 aziende in tutto il mondo. Operando come investitore di maggioranza o di minoranza, TA adotta un approccio a lungo termine e utilizza le sue risorse strategiche per coadiuvare i gruppi dirigenti nella realizzazione di valore duraturo in imprese in crescita. Dalla sua fondazione, nel 1968, TA ha raccolto capitali per 24 miliardi di dollari USA ed è attiva in nuovi investimenti al ritmo di 2 miliardi di dollari all'anno. Gli oltre 85 professionisti specializzati in investimenti che collaborano con l'azienda operano da sedi a Boston, Menlo Park, Londra, Mumbai e Hong Kong. Per maggiori informazioni su TA Associates visitare il sito www.ta.com.
