Navigator Management Partners named by Prosci® as the authorized training partner in the U.S.

January 15, 2019
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Management Partners (Navigator), a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced that they will be the authorized training partner in the United States for Prosci®.
Recognizing that critical role of organizational change management for large, complex change initiatives, Navigator has demonstrated commitment to this discipline since its founding nearly two decades ago. It has been a key element in its unparalleled success in client realization of return on investment and business benefit when implementing large IT, process, or organizational change. Navigator is proud to work with Prosci®, the global leader in change management methodology, to offer best-in-class change management training and service to its clients.
"We are very proud of the relationship we have had with Navigator for the past several years. We know they care deeply about helping clients achieve their goals and that Prosci's change management solutions can help achieve better outcomes. We have found the staff and leadership at Navigator to be focused, committed to high standards, and dedicated to their clients. These are attributes we share with them."
~ Mark Dorsett, EVP Global Business at Prosci®
As the Prosci® authorized training partner in the U.S., Navigator helps its clients build their internal change capacity to further their organizational goals. Leveraging Prosci®'s 20 years of best practice research, Navigator focuses on helping clients become more agile in managing, leading, and adapting to change.
"Our long-standing partnership with Prosci® has been instrumental in the development of our own organizational change capability, making it the market leader it is today. We are happy to step up to this larger partnering role with Prosci®, and to continue to offer our clients the best training in change management methodology, and our related project implementation services."
~ David Schoettmer, Founder and President at Navigator Management Partners
Learn more about Navigator's partnership with Prosci® and the classes we offer by visiting: https://navmp.com/Our-Partners/Prosci
About Navigator Management Partners
Navigator Management Partners is a management and information technology consulting firm. We have a comprehensive service offering, including program / project management, organizational change management, business intelligence, business analysis and process design, IT strategy, testing and deployment and solution architecture. Much of our work centers around our key partnerships with Workday, Oracle, SAP, Tableau, Cloudera and Prosci®. Visit navmp.com to learn more.
