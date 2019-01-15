NEC Display Consolidates Its Entry-Level Projector Series

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading provider of commercial projectors and displays, today announced the launch of two new projector series. The MC and ME series consolidate NEC’s former entry-level projector series to streamline choices for customers. Designed primarily for K-12 education, house of worship classrooms and small business applications, the five new models provide between 3700 and 4000 lumens and offer XGA, WXGA or WUXGA resolution.
The new MC series projectors — MC372X and MC382W — replace the models in NEC’s popular VE and V series. These models offer a significant upgrade for entry-level projector customers, including increased brightness, better connectivity, network capability and longer lamp life. The three new ME series projectors — ME402X, ME372W and ME382U —replace models in NEC’s first-generation ME series, offering longer lamp life and a broad choice of resolutions.
Each new MC and ME model features LCD technology and a new high-performance lamp. “We’re particularly excited about these projectors because LCD technology provides customers with accurate colors while the lamp-based light source keep costs low,” says Ryan Pitterle, Product Manager, NEC Display Solutions. “Even better, they offer a breakthrough in lamp technology that effectively eliminates maintenance requirements for the life of the projector.” The new lamp lasts up to 15,000 hours in Eco mode or 10,000 hours at full brightness. In typical classroom use (up to 8 hours per school day and 38 weeks per year), for example, the light source will last more than 6 years, which exceeds the normal projector refresh cycle in educational settings.
Each MC and ME model includes a standard zoom lens to ease installation. MC series projectors have a 1.2X zoom lens, and ME series projectors have a broad 1.7X zoom lens for even greater installation flexibility. The ME Series lens allows for a greater range of placement options. This can be beneficial when there are obstructions in the ceiling or when attempting to utilize existing screens, mounts and cable runs. A broad zoom lens can reduce installation costs and ensure sharp images that fill the screen properly.
Designed and built to last, the MC and ME series projectors are backed by NEC’s 3-year warranty and include the InstaCare advance exchange program for the duration of the warranty. They will be available in February 2019. For additional information and specs, please visit NEC Display Solutions.
About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.
NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, and integrated display solutions. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets, including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at www.necdisplay.com. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About NEC Corporation
NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company’s experience and global resources, NEC’s advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at www.nec.com.
The NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.
NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2018 NEC Corporation.
