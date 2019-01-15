I-ON Communications partners with Pacific Pro Football League for first North American Sports ICT Deployment

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- I-ON Communications Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) ("I-ON" or the "Company"), www.i-on.net , a Seoul, South Korea-based global enterprise software company focused on delivering leading CMS and unstructured data management products and solutions to mid and large-scale enterprises, is pleased to announce that the Company recently signed a Letter-of-Intent with Pacific Pro Football League ("Pacific Pro"), www.pacificprofootball.com, the first of its kind professional development American football league founded by veteran sports agent Mr. Don Yee and led by a distinguished team of former players, coaches and executives. The league is set to begin play in Southern California in the summer of 2020 and will initially consist of four teams, with a vision of expanding to eight and up to twelve teams over the course of several years.

Pursuant to the three-year partnership agreement, I-ON will provide Pacific Pro with a wide range of technologies and services including, but not limited to, the creation of a SaaS-based CRM platform, website design and development, sports metadata collection and analysis, audience data collection and analytics, a player-personnel scouting database, video streaming, as well as a data-capturing platform that will allow for player, game and league performance analysis.

"Pacific Pro Football is the first professional football league for developing football players, and we're very excited to partner with them on this unprecedented initiative," stated Mr. James Oh, Chairman of I-ON. "Pacific Pro's success is I-ON's top priority, and we remain committed to implementing I-ON's innovative technologies ranging from fan engagement, game score recording and player performance recording to performance improvement analysis and streaming broadcasting. This partnership signifies I-ON's initial foray into the North American sports software market, which, according to Hexa Research, is forecasted to increase at a 13% CAGR to $5.5 billion by 2024," added Mr. Oh.

Massive global investment in sports infrastructure including stadiums, complexes and leagues has been the leading driver of sports software development and implementation, which helps organizers automate a plethora of administrative functions, ticket sales and promotions, as well as player and game management utilizing both cloud-based and on-premise technology. North America currently holds a market share of close to 60% and is expected to continue its dominant trend through 2024.

Mr. Yee echoes Oh's excitement on the newly formed partnership, stating, "We are very excited to join forces with I-ON on what we believe is a very unique partnership. The vast offering of communications-based services they'll be able to provide for Pacific Pro, including everything from web and mobile app development and management, to player, coach and audience analytics, will most certainly place our league at the forefront of a burgeoning sector from a communications and technological standpoint. So much of sports today is analytics-driven and their digital and analytics offerings are second to none," stated Mr. Yee.

I-ON Communications Corp. is a Seoul, South Korea-based enterprise software company founded in 1999. After being awarded its first of six key patents by 2003, I-ON has since evolved into an industry-leading and recognized developer of enterprise-class unstructured data management and digital marketing software solutions. I-ON has sold to over 1,000 mid to large clients across numerous verticals in both the private and public sectors, primarily throughout South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. The Company has 11 products at market that enable clients to create, measure and optimizes digital experiences for their audiences across marketing channels and devices. These encompass enterprise web content management (CMS), web experience and service delivery software, digital marketing, smart mobility and analytics tools and energy management systems. I-ON's large R&D team has designed and developed industry-leading technologies that are compliant with global standards including GS (Good Software) and NET (New Excellent Technology), while holding numerous domestic and global industry awards and recognition from the likes of Gartner and Red Herring.

Launched in early 2018 and scheduled to begin play in July 2020, Pacific Pro is the first American professional football league that will provide an opportunity for football players to play professionally directly out of high school and be compensated for doing so. Led by former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl Champion Ed McCaffrey, who is serving as Commissioner, and former NFL Network Vice President Jamie Hemann, who serves as the league's CEO, Pacific Pro will focus on player development on and off the field using professional protocols. Players will be trained to play professional football and games and practices will be conducted using only professional protocols. Off the field, Pacific Pro will employ dedicated team counselors to help each player create a sturdy foundation for a post-football life path, through vocational, academic and innovative internship programs.

