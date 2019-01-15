I-ON Communications partners with Pacific Pro Football League for first North American Sports ICT Deployment

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST
SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- I-ON Communications Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) ("I-ON" or the "Company"), www.i-on.net, a Seoul, South Korea-based global enterprise software company focused on delivering leading CMS and unstructured data management products and solutions to mid and large-scale enterprises, is pleased to announce that the Company recently signed a Letter-of-Intent with Pacific Pro Football League ("Pacific Pro"), www.pacificprofootball.com, the first of its kind professional development American football league founded by veteran sports agent Mr. Don Yee and led by a distinguished team of former players, coaches and executives. The league is set to begin play in Southern California in the summer of 2020 and will initially consist of four teams, with a vision of expanding to eight and up to twelve teams over the course of several years.
Pursuant to the three-year partnership agreement, I-ON will provide Pacific Pro with a wide range of technologies and services including, but not limited to, the creation of a SaaS-based CRM platform, website design and development, sports metadata collection and analysis, audience data collection and analytics, a player-personnel scouting database, video streaming, as well as a data-capturing platform that will allow for player, game and league performance analysis.
"Pacific Pro Football is the first professional football league for developing football players, and we're very excited to partner with them on this unprecedented initiative," stated Mr. James Oh, Chairman of I-ON. "Pacific Pro's success is I-ON's top priority, and we remain committed to implementing I-ON's innovative technologies ranging from fan engagement, game score recording and player performance recording to performance improvement analysis and streaming broadcasting. This partnership signifies I-ON's initial foray into the North American sports software market, which, according to Hexa Research, is forecasted to increase at a 13% CAGR to $5.5 billion by 2024," added Mr. Oh.
Massive global investment in sports infrastructure including stadiums, complexes and leagues has been the leading driver of sports software development and implementation, which helps organizers automate a plethora of administrative functions, ticket sales and promotions, as well as player and game management utilizing both cloud-based and on-premise technology. North America currently holds a market share of close to 60% and is expected to continue its dominant trend through 2024.
Mr. Yee echoes Oh's excitement on the newly formed partnership, stating, "We are very excited to join forces with I-ON on what we believe is a very unique partnership. The vast offering of communications-based services they'll be able to provide for Pacific Pro, including everything from web and mobile app development and management, to player, coach and audience analytics, will most certainly place our league at the forefront of a burgeoning sector from a communications and technological standpoint. So much of sports today is analytics-driven and their digital and analytics offerings are second to none," stated Mr. Yee.
About I-ON Communications Corp.
I-ON Communications Corp. is a Seoul, South Korea-based enterprise software company founded in 1999. After being awarded its first of six key patents by 2003, I-ON has since evolved into an industry-leading and recognized developer of enterprise-class unstructured data management and digital marketing software solutions. I-ON has sold to over 1,000 mid to large clients across numerous verticals in both the private and public sectors, primarily throughout South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. The Company has 11 products at market that enable clients to create, measure and optimizes digital experiences for their audiences across marketing channels and devices. These encompass enterprise web content management (CMS), web experience and service delivery software, digital marketing, smart mobility and analytics tools and energy management systems. I-ON's large R&D team has designed and developed industry-leading technologies that are compliant with global standards including GS (Good Software) and NET (New Excellent Technology), while holding numerous domestic and global industry awards and recognition from the likes of Gartner and Red Herring.
About Pacific Pro Football
Launched in early 2018 and scheduled to begin play in July 2020, Pacific Pro is the first American professional football league that will provide an opportunity for football players to play professionally directly out of high school and be compensated for doing so. Led by former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl Champion Ed McCaffrey, who is serving as Commissioner, and former NFL Network Vice President Jamie Hemann, who serves as the league's CEO, Pacific Pro will focus on player development on and off the field using professional protocols. Players will be trained to play professional football and games and practices will be conducted using only professional protocols. Off the field, Pacific Pro will employ dedicated team counselors to help each player create a sturdy foundation for a post-football life path, through vocational, academic and innovative internship programs.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.
Related Links
http://www.i-on.net
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-on-communications-partners-with-pacific-pro-football-league-for-first-north-american-sports-ict-deployment-300778429.html
SOURCE I-ON Communications Corp.
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Jan. 15, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Cloud is the motor for innovation and digital transformation. CIOs will run 25% of total application workloads in the cloud by the end of 2018, based on recent Morgan Stanley report. Having the right enterprise cloud strategy in place, often in a multi cloud environment, also helps companies become a more intelligent business. Companies that master this path have something in common: they create a culture of continuous innovation. In his presentation, Dilipkumar Khandelwal outlined the latest...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Jan. 15, 2019 11:15 AM EST
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Jan. 15, 2019 10:15 AM EST
Alan Hase is Vice President of Engineering and Chief Development Officer at Big Switch. Alan has more than 20 years of experience in the networking industry and leading global engineering teams which have delivered industry leading innovation in high end routing, security, fabric and wireless technologies. Alan joined Big Switch from Extreme Networks where he was responsible for product strategy for its secure campus switching, intelligent mobility and campus orchestration products. Prior to Ext...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:15 AM EST
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Jan. 15, 2019 09:00 AM EST
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Jan. 15, 2019 08:15 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 15, 2019 07:15 AM EST
Artifex Software began 25-years ago with Ghostscript, a page description language (PDL) interpreter software prevalent in printing and related applications requiring rendering and/or conversion from one software language to another. Founded by renowned computer scientist Dr. L. Peter Deutsch, our company has thrived on the basis of our sharp focus on this area of expertise, a zealous commitment to quality and a strong customer service orientation. Over 100 OEM partners representing some of th...
Jan. 15, 2019 07:00 AM EST
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ...
Jan. 15, 2019 06:30 AM EST
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Jan. 15, 2019 05:00 AM EST
The dream is universal: heuristic driven, global business operations without interruption so that nobody has to wake up at 4am to solve a problem. Building upon Nutanix Acropolis software defined storage, virtualization, and networking platform, Mark will demonstrate business lifecycle automation with freedom of choice and consumption models. Hybrid cloud applications and operations are controllable by the Nutanix Prism control plane with Calm automation, which can weave together the following: ...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:15 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 15, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Cloud Storage 2.0 has brought many innovations, including the availability of cloud storage services that are less expensive and much faster than previous generations of cloud storage. Cloud Storage 2.0 has also delivered new and faster methods for migrating your premises storage environment to the cloud and the concept of multi-cloud. This session will provide technical details on Cloud Storage 2.0 and the methods used to efficiently migrate from premises-to-cloud storage. This session will als...
Jan. 15, 2019 02:30 AM EST