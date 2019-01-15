IBM MaaS360 with Watson Among First-Ever Android Enterprise Recommended EMM Solutions

|By PR Newswire
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that IBM® MaaS360® with Watson™ has been named by Google as an Android Enterprise Recommended solution for company-owned, BYOD, and dedicated devices.
Android Enterprise Recommended, a Google-led program, validates Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) product offerings that are built to an elevated set of solution standards using advanced Android Enterprise features that prioritize modern management methods to help business customers utilize the best of Android. Android Enterprise Recommended EMMs stay current with the latest platform features and work closely with Google to offer regularly trained staff, verified resources and trusted guidance to ensure a consistent, successful deployment.
Traditionally, information technology and security leaders have implemented mobile device management (MDM) and enterprise mobility management (EMM) solutions in order to help manage and secure mobile devices in the enterprise. With the introduction of laptops, desktops, wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) devices in an ever-changing range of endpoints and enterprise use cases, teams need a platform that offers visibility and control over their endpoint and mobile environment: unified endpoint management (UEM). MaaS360 is the only platform that delivers an AI approach to UEM to enable endpoints, end users, and everything in between — including apps, content, and data.
MaaS360 provides the visibility and control IT needs to help secure Android smartphones, tablets, IoT, and ruggedized devices in the enterprise. MaaS360 includes support for Android in the enterprise, Samsung Knox and Android version 2.2 and higher. With same-day support for the latest Android OS version, Pie (9.0), users gain instant access to the latest security and productivity functionality available through the platform.
"With significant Android Enterprise activations for MaaS360, we've prioritized not only the product roadmap to ensure our clients can adopt the Android Enterprise solution sets, but also training and enablement for the IBM sales and support organizations to best support the platform." said John Nielsen, Offering Manager, MaaS360, IBM Security. "With the consistency that Android Enterprise provides clients across various Android manufacturers, we do not anticipate the adoption trend to slow down any time soon."
MaaS360 and Android Integrations
MaaS360 was one of the first UEM/EMM solutions to support the Android operating system, starting back in 2010. With the release of Android Enterprise zero-touch enrollment, a range of clients have deployed the solution leveraging Android Enterprise through MaaS360. Android 9 Pie offers new functionality already supported by MaaS360, such as enhanced lock down mode, native support for shared devices, and streamlined QR code enrollment.
In addition to working with leading technology vendors to support the latest platform updates, functionality and standards, MaaS360 is dedicated to delivering a best in class AI and analytics experience for IT & Security professionals and their employees. In the past year, MaaS360 has introduced a range of feature enhancements designed to support the ease, speed, and confidence in decision-making pertaining to endpoints and their everyday use in the enterprise.
Using the UEM's cognitive capabilities, MaaS360 Policy Recommendation Engine dynamically displays recommendations during configuration to help administrators confirm their inputs are in alignment with that of their peers across passcode, container, restrictions, and more. MaaS360 Assistant, the first-ever AI sidekick for the mobile employee, is designed to help increase mobile productivity while cutting down the volume of common end-user support inquiries. Business Dashboards for Apps helps organizations track ROI on their enterprise app investments, clearing up which have been discovered, which haven't, and which are crashing – highlighting the ones that need the most attention and prioritization.
IBM MaaS360 with Watson is available for a 30-day free trial: https://www.ibm.com/maas360-trial
To find out more about how IBM and Google have partnered for successful Android adoption in the enterprise, join our upcoming January 31st webinar: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1898869/E41647FDCF214C008DE864A962F1295E?partnerref=PR
Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
About IBM Security
IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. The portfolio, supported by world-renowned IBM X-Force® research, enables organizations to effectively manage risk and defend against emerging threats. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 60 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries, and has been granted more than 10,000 security patents worldwide. For more information, please check www.ibm.com/security, follow IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.
