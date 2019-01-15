TCG Digital Appoints Clayton LiaBraaten as Executive Vice President

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019 12:04 PM EST
TCG Digital, the technology consulting and solutions flagship of The Chatterjee Group (TCG), has appointed Clayton LiaBraaten as EVP of Sales and Marketing for the firm.
“Mr. LiaBraaten will lead all TCG Digital market development activities for positioning our Data Science as a Service (DSaaS), mCube Advanced Analytics platform, and Digital Transformation practices into large enterprises across all sectors,” said Debdas Sen, CEO of TCG Digital. “Clayton’s tremendous success in leading high performance teams and engaging enterprise executives will prove to be invaluable for the growth of TCG Digital under his able guidance.”
Most recently with MicroStrategy as Corporate Vice President of Global Sales Planning, Clayton has spent two decades in senior leadership roles consistently driving rapid, sustainable growth and new business capture - resulting in multiple M&A transactions, consolidations and asset sales leading to successful exits as Senior Vice Presidents at InfoNXX/KGB, TargusINFO, Neustar, Cartesian and Transaction Network Services.
Early on, Clayton served in the USAF as an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (Airborne) lead operator where he received multiple decorations, citations and awards. His early civilian roles included VP of Operations at Telepath Systems/PSINet and Cox Communications. His teams have closed over $1.5B in networking, software, and consulting.
“TCG Digital has proved its mettle by delivering value-driven business solutions coupled with technology,” said Mr. LiaBraaten. “The TCG team has done an excellent job consistently building customized and scalable solutions for clients spanning industries like Aviation, Financial Services/Insurance, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive, Energy/Utilities, Retail/CPG, Manufacturing, Life Sciences/Pharmaceuticals and Government/Public sector. I welcome the chance to lead and grow this highly capable organization in driving Digital Transformation acceleration with our enterprise clients.”
About TCG Digital
TCG Digital is the market leader in providing cutting edge business solutions leveraging the power of Business Intelligence, Analytics, Enterprise Mobility, Cyber Security, AI/ML and Robotics. We bring together high performing Talent as a Service (TaaS) across sectors, technologies and platforms focused on delivering actionable insights and rapid business impact. Through our own digital platforms (mCube, Wedge, Auditwise) - TCG Digital delivers Transformation Acceleration for the Digital Enterprise(SM) to clients through high value engagements for maximum business impact and Time-to-Value. Our “1000 Digital Minds” are experienced in frameworks like ITIL, LEAN and its certifications include ISO 27001, CMMI.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005683/en/
