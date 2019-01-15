Visa apoia mulheres empreendedoras em 2019

|By Business Wire
|
January 15, 2019 12:17 PM EST
Como parte desse compromisso contínuo de apoiar empreendedoras, a Visa (NYSE: V) está lançando She’s Next, Empowered by Visa, uma iniciativa mundial que busca incentivar mulheres proprietárias de pequenas empresas a desenvolverem, manterem e promoverem seus negócios.
Visa unveils a global initiative to champion women-owned small businesses everywhere: She’s Next, Empowered by Visa. Visa executives Mary Ann Reilly (left) and Suzan Kereere (right) are joined by Rebecca Minkoff, founder of Rebecca Minkoff (center) and the Female Founder Collective at an event at Hudson Yards in New York City. (Photo: Business Wire)
A taxa de empreendedorismo feminino tem crescido mais rapidamente do que a de empreendedorismo masculino1, e mais de 163 milhões de mulheres do mundo todo iniciaram um negócio desde 20142. She’s Next vai fortalecer essa tendência em crescimento com apoio extra de importantes defensoras de pequenas empresas como a Square e a Yelp.
“Iniciar e ampliar um negócio pode ser recompensador, mas também intimidante. É por isso que a Visa tem o compromisso de empoderar mulheres empresárias com um programa de um ano de educação, última tecnologia de pagamento digital e uma poderosa rede de mulheres em situação semelhante”, explicou Suzan Kereere, chefe global de vendas e aquisições de comerciantes da Visa. “Nunca há tempo ou recursos suficientes, mas quando trabalhamos juntas para nos apoiar mutuamente, podem ocorrer coisas incríveis.”
Inspirando mulheres líderes empresariais
She’s Next contará com o apoio do Female Founder Collective (FFC) — uma rede de empresas lideradas por mulheres e que apoiam mulheres — lançado em 2018 e que cresceu rapidamente com a adesão de mais de três mil integrantes. Desde a simplificação de métodos de pagamento até a conexão entre mulheres proprietárias de pequenas empresas com outras de mentalidade semelhante e especialistas, a Visa e o FFC oferecerão conjuntamente recursos e oportunidades incomparáveis para mulheres empreendedoras.
“Como mulheres, temos o poder de moldar e transformar nossas comunidades com nosso poder de compra e também com as oportunidades de liderança e emprego que oferecemos como donas de empresas”, afirmou Rebecca Minkoff, fundadora da Rebecca Minkoff e do Female Founder Collective. “Ao unirmos forças com a Visa, ajudaremos a desenvolver a conscientização de empresas pertencentes a mulheres, proporcionar-lhes mais oportunidades e investir em mulheres de todas as faixas socioeconômicas e do mundo inteiro.”
Tornando-se global
A iniciativa She’s Next foi revelada em um evento de prévia realizado hoje no Hudson Yards de Nova York, coincidindo com a Big Show da National Retail Federation (NRF). Ao longo de 2019, a Visa criará eventos pop-up em todo o mundo, que oferecerão uma série de ferramentas práticas, recursos, percepções e oportunidades de relacionamento para mulheres empreendedoras, entre eles:
- Workshops interativos: Começando com um evento inaugural em Atlanta no dia 30 de janeiro, juntamente com o Super Bowl LIII na mesma cidade, a Visa realizará diversos workshops interativos para ajudar a superar desafios específicos de cada comunidade. Estão planejados eventos futuros para a Copa do Mundo Feminina FIFA França 2019™ e outras ocasiões.
- Acesso a especialistas: Cada workshop contará com especialistas da Visa, especialistas locais e nacionais sobre diferentes temas, além de parceiros para maximizar os benefícios disponíveis a mulheres empresárias. Especificamente no primeiro workshop de Atlanta, líderes da Visa, da Square e da Yelp apresentarão sua própria experiência e inovação no workshop.
-
Nova pesquisa: As primeiras impressões obtidas com uma pesquisa
que será lançada por encomenda da Visa entre mulheres proprietárias de
pequenas empresas dos Estados Unidos ajudarão a identificar as
questões mais importantes para empreendedoras. Estão entre algumas
descobertas:
- Principais motivadores: Os três aspectos mais citados por mulheres como motivadores para iniciarem seus próprios negócios são: perseguir sua paixão (48%), adquirir independência financeira (43%) e ter flexibilidade (41%).
- O dinheiro faz a diferença: Cerca de três quartos das mulheres (73%) informam ter sido difícil obter o financiamento necessário para dar início a suas próprias empresas. De fato, seis em cada dez mulheres (61%) financiaram elas mesmas seus negócios.
- O digital em primeiro lugar: Quando foi solicitado que identificassem os principais temas em que elas gostariam de se aprofundar em workshops, as pesquisadas mencionaram melhores habilidades em mídias sociais e marketing digital para promover e ampliar seus negócios.
- Campanha publicitária: Em 2019, a Visa lançará a segunda etapa de sua multimilionária campanha de marketing Money is Changing (O dinheiro está mudando) nos Estados Unidos para intensificar o foco de suas mulheres da geração millennial e destacar casos reais de mulheres empresárias. A Visa apresentará na campanha um espectro diverso de mulheres que destacarão as medidas práticas que devem tomar pessoalmente para mudar o jogo e superar tabus existentes quando o assunto é dinheiro.
Visa, mulheres e pequenas empresas
She’s Next amplia o sucesso de programas apoiados pela Visa com foco em pequenas empresas e também mulheres empresárias. São alguns exemplos recentes o patrocínio da Visa ao programa Great British High Street no Reino Unido e a campanha de marketing Money is Changing da Visa nos Estados Unidos. Além dos esforços da Visa, a Visa Foundation firmou seu primeiro compromisso financeiro de até US$ 20 milhões para o Women’s World Banking.
Como líder de mercado no segmentos de pequenas empresas dos Estados Unidos, a Visa proporciona um conjunto completo de serviços de pagamento pensados para praticamente qualquer necessidade, sejam para empresas que aceitam pagamentos dos 3,3 bilhões de titulares de contas Visa no mundo todo ou que realizam pagamentos simples e seguros para seus fornecedores utilizando os cartões Visa Business de crédito, débito ou pré-pago.
Para saber mais sobre as soluções da Visa para pequenas empresas, acesse https://usa.visa.com/partner-with-us/info-for-partners/info-for-small-business.html.
Sobre a Visa Inc.
A Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) é líder mundial em pagamentos digitais. Nossa missão é conectar o mundo através da rede de pagamentos mais inovadora, confiável e segura, permitindo o desenvolvimento de pessoas, empresas e economias. A VisaNet, nossa rede de processamento global avançada, oferece pagamentos seguros e confiáveis em todo o mundo, e é capaz de processar mais de 65.000 mensagens de transação por segundo. O enfoque incansável da empresa em inovação é um catalisador para o rápido crescimento do comércio conectado em qualquer dispositivo e uma força de impulsão por trás do sonho de um futuro sem dinheiro para qualquer pessoa, em qualquer lugar. À medida que o mundo se afasta do analógico e se torna digital, a Visa está aplicando sua marca, produtos, pessoas, rede e escala para remodelar o futuro do comércio. Para obter mais informações, acesse Sobre a Visa, https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html e @VisaNews.
